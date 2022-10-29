ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC man busted in Village groping incident on subway staircase

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
 3 days ago

A Manhattan man has been arrested for a creepy groping incident on a subway station staircase in Greenwich Village earlier this month.

Corey Walcott, 43, is charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse, police said on Saturday.

Walcott is accused of placing his hand on the crotch of a 61-year-old woman at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 3, cops said.

The incident took place near Sixth Avenue and West 4th Street on a staircase along an “A/D” train line, authorities said.

The suspect ran off after making the pervy play, police said.

The NYPD circulated a photo of the suspect.

The NYPD did not immediately disclose how or where they caught Walcott.

The arrest comes amid a surge in crime in the city’s subways, up 42% this year through Oct. 23 as compared to the same time last year, NYPD data show.

Early Saturday, a 23-year-old man was stabbed during a brawl in the Times Square station, police said.

New York Post

