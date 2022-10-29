ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1650thefan.com

Five area teams readying for state football playoff quarterfinals

The High School football playoff quarterfinals are set for this Friday and several area schools are competing. In 5A, Cedar Falls hosts West Des Moines Valley at the UNI-Dome. In 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock is at home against North Scott. In 3A, Independence plays at Humboldt. In Class A, Grundy Center...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Y-105FM

Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Fued Tuesday Night

We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

This Unique Practice Inside Cedar Rapids City Limits Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls Native Sings For His Life On ‘The Voice’

This story will contain spoilers for the episode of 'The Voice' that aired on Tuesday, November 1st. If you haven't yet seen it, please proceed with caution. The three-way knockout rounds proved to be a dramatic challenge for one Eastern Iowan. We've been closely following Cedar Falls native, Jay Allen's...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular restaurant in Waterloo is now left in rubble after owners say there was an accident. D+K Hickory House posted these pictures to their Facebook page on Monday. You can see the devastation from a fire left behind. They say it happened Sunday morning. In...
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Take A Tour Of The New Marion Public Library [GALLERY]

The city of Marion has been without a public library for two years. But trust me, it will be well worth the wait. The brand new $18 million Marion Public Library is set to open to the public on November 10th. I had the opportunity to take a walk through the new building this week. I came away impressed not only with it as a library, but as the new creative center of the Uptown Marion revitalization project.
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]

If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
LAMONT, IA
kchanews.com

Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa

Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police released the name of the man killed in a crash following a brief chase with Cedar Rapids police Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for various traffic violations on 33rd Avenue Southwest. They said the vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Jamie Hill, didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Popular Cedar Rapids Food Truck is Going to Have Its Own Restaurant

We have good news for fans of Coyle's Hibachi Chef! The popular food truck is going to have its own permanent location in Cedar Rapids!. Coyle's Hibachi Chef has been serving customers on Center Point Road near The Blind Pig since late 2021. Whenever I drive by the parking lot its stationed at, there is almost always a line of customers waiting to order their food. I haven't tried it yet, but I've heard nothing but good things from people who have! The food truck currently has a 5-star rating on Facebook, with over 60 positive reviews.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway

(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Missing Four-Year-Old Found Dead In Northeast Iowa Pond

On Friday evening the search began to find a missing four-year-old who had gone missing. Unfortunately, the search did not end with the news the family was hoping for. At around 5 pm Friday evening, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a missing four-year-old in Fairbank. He had been last seen at around 3:45 that afternoon in his front yard.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Manchester restaurant poised to reopen in new location

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Manchester, Iowa, we will share other developments...
MANCHESTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Four year old found in pond in Fairbank

(Fairbank)The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says on Friday, at approximately 5:05 PM, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing four year old child. The child was reportedly last seen at approximately 3:45 PM in the front yard of his residence in the 1400 block of 145th Street Fairbank, IA. Multiple agencies responded to assist with the search. An extensive search was conducted of the residence, curtilage, surrounding fields, ditches, structures and ponds. At approximately 11:40 PM, the child was found deceased in a neighboring pond.
FAIRBANK, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy