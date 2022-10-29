Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-vehicle crash partially closed westbound Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway on Wednesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:44 a.m. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. RTC said...
Intersection at center of deadly 2-vehicle crash off of Las Vegas Boulevard to close permanently
A dangerous intersection in the North end of the valley just off of Las Vegas Boulevard is expected to close permanently next month.
news3lv.com
74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
Third Victim of Fatal Mission Beach Traffic Crash Was Nevada Woman, 59
Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
news3lv.com
Suspect booked for murder after man shot to death in parked car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a suspect has been identified and booked on a murder charge after a man was found shot to death in a parked car in the northeast Las Vegas valley last month. Diego Cruz-Gomez, 21, was already in custody on an unrelated charge, Las...
Pedestrian struck by car dies 3 months after crash
Henderson police said in a news release that the woman was one of two people struck by the car on June 22, 2022 in a marked crosswalk in the intersection of W. Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street. The other person suffered minor injuries.
8newsnow.com
Suspect in Las Vegas killing found dead, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police. On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
KTNV
Fatal collision in Enterprise leaves one dead, shut down Rainbow Boulevard in both directions
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after a fatal collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane in Enterprise on Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The investigation suggests a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was going south on S. Rainbow Boulevard before striking a 2020...
news3lv.com
Motorcycle rider accused of speeding, flipping off Las Vegas police identified
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The motorcycle rider accused of speeding at 115 MPH and flipping off police last week has been identified. Police say David Kartes is being charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following the incident on October 26. A police report details the pursuit, which ended...
KTNV
Henderson police say two pedestrians injured in two different accidents have died
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department has confirmed that two pedestrians have died following two separate collisions in the southeast valley. According to a police report, on June 22, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in reference to two pedestrians being struck by a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police search for missing 60-year-old man
Las Vegas (KSNV) — North Las Vegas Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 60-year-old man. Nicolas Ortega was last seen Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at about 1:00 p.m. around his home on the 5300 block of Santa Fe Heights Street, near North 5th Street and East Hammer Lane.
8newsnow.com
2-car collision leaves man, 74, dead in southwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 74-year-old man who was killed in a southwest Las Vegas valley crash has been identified as Gary Wayne Garrison by the Clark County coroner. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane.
1 Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened on South Eastern Avenue at East Hacienda Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. According to the Police, a 2013 Jeep Compass, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2017 Toyota Corolla were...
L.A. Weekly
Trent William Hosmer Jr. Killed in Car Crash on Centennial Center Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
Driver Injured, Passenger Killed in Solo-Car Collision near Azure Drive. The incident took place at 6:40 a.m., south of Azure Drive on October 19th. According to reports, a 20-year-old driver attempted to navigate a left-hand curve in the roadway but instead lost control of their vehicle. As a result, the car veered off the road and collided with a tree on the driver’s side.
news3lv.com
Henderson police release more details in second officer involved shooting this year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect is dead, and an officer was injured following an officer-involved shooting in Henderson late last month. The Henderson Police Department was dispatched to a bar near St. Rose Pkwy and Eastern Ave on Monday, September 26, around 7 a.m., following reports of a suspicious man inside.
Woman killed in multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid Airport identified, DUI arrest made in crash
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid International Airport that left one woman dead.
Fox5 KVVU
As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police on suspected DUIs, lawyer answers questions about the blood-drawing process
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A program where phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has no been in effect for nearly three weeks. Since FOX5 initially reported on this story, viewers have asked about how these blood draws work when it comes to being under the influence or marijuana, or any other controlled substance that stays in your system longer.
Suspect in Las Vegas mother's 1980 murder arrested in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metro police have announced a new development in an unknown cold case from 1980. Details will be shared in a press conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
news3lv.com
One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas investigative reporter’s murder caught on camera, shown to grand jury
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The murder of Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was caught on camera. FOX5 obtained the shocking video through a public records request for the evidence presented to a grand jury. German, of the Las Vegas Review Journal, was killed outside his home in September....
