Enterprise, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-vehicle crash partially closed westbound Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway on Wednesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:44 a.m. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. RTC said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Times of San Diego

Third Victim of Fatal Mission Beach Traffic Crash Was Nevada Woman, 59

Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
8newsnow.com

Suspect in Las Vegas killing found dead, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police. On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Henderson police say two pedestrians injured in two different accidents have died

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department has confirmed that two pedestrians have died following two separate collisions in the southeast valley. According to a police report, on June 22, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in reference to two pedestrians being struck by a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas police search for missing 60-year-old man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — North Las Vegas Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 60-year-old man. Nicolas Ortega was last seen Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at about 1:00 p.m. around his home on the 5300 block of Santa Fe Heights Street, near North 5th Street and East Hammer Lane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves man, 74, dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 74-year-old man who was killed in a southwest Las Vegas valley crash has been identified as Gary Wayne Garrison by the Clark County coroner. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Trent William Hosmer Jr. Killed in Car Crash on Centennial Center Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

Driver Injured, Passenger Killed in Solo-Car Collision near Azure Drive. The incident took place at 6:40 a.m., south of Azure Drive on October 19th. According to reports, a 20-year-old driver attempted to navigate a left-hand curve in the roadway but instead lost control of their vehicle. As a result, the car veered off the road and collided with a tree on the driver’s side.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police on suspected DUIs, lawyer answers questions about the blood-drawing process

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A program where phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has no been in effect for nearly three weeks. Since FOX5 initially reported on this story, viewers have asked about how these blood draws work when it comes to being under the influence or marijuana, or any other controlled substance that stays in your system longer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

