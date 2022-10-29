Read full article on original website
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
wach.com
Gamecocks put up 123 points in lone exhibition vs. Benedict
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Another FAM Fest is in the books as No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball returned to the court at Colonial Life Arena for the Gamecocks' unofficial tip-off of the season. The Defending National Champions showing why they're the favorites to win it again as South...
wach.com
South Carolina Launches 2022-23 Season Theme
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced “DNA” as the Gamecocks’ 2022-23 season theme at the team’s exhibition game Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. The program develops an annual theme to amplify the team’s goals and mindset for the season ahead.
gamecocksonline.com
Having "The Captain" On Deck is a Great Resource for Men's Basketball
Carey Rich last played basketball for South Carolina in 1995, but the former point guard never really left the program. Rich was hired last April as the Special Assistant to Head Coach Lamont Paris. “It feels great to be back home,” Rich said. “It’s always the dream for a lot...
coladaily.com
Gamecocks in running for Lexington basketball prospect
The 2022-23 season is the prime focus right now for University of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris. It is not too early to start looking toward the future and compiling five-star talent, and a prime target of the Gamecocks resides at Lexington High School. Shooting guard Cam...
Ridge View High football loses appeal, won't be in high school playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football season has come to an abrupt end after the team's appeal of a decision that some of its players were ineligible failed. The appellate committee of the South Carolina High School league voted 6-0 Monday to uphold sanctions against Ridge View High. They'd made a similar vote Friday, but under league rules, the school had the ability to appeal that one more time, which Monday's hearing was all about.
wach.com
Ridge View football's season is over as committee upholds sanctions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ridge View High School saw their football season end on Monday morning after an appellate committee voted to uphold the sanctions against the Blazers regarding ineligible players. This comes after an investigation claimed Ridge View had three players violating the league's eligibility rule. On Friday,...
wach.com
Dutch Fork rolls past Lexington
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) -- In a highly anticipated matchup that would decide the region title, Lexington played host to Dutch Fork. The visitors made their presence known early, jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Fresh off a seven touchdown first half against River Bluff last week,...
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open family-owned, community bookstore in Five Points, join with Odd Bird Books
Columbia seems to have it all — ample restaurants, music showcases and weekly Soda City markets. But there is one thing that the city may be lacking: a local, community-driven bookstore, according to Columbia residents Clint and Jenna Wallace. That's why the Wallaces are creating the upcoming book store,...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
WLTX.com
South Carolina earthquakes return with rumble under Fort Jackson, USGS data shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of relative quiet, South Carolina's Midlands once again came alive with the rumble of seismic activity. But this time, maps suggest it didn't originate in Kershaw County. While data is still preliminary, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was responsible...
2.5 magnitude quake recorded Sunday night in South Carolina
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded Sunday night in Kershaw County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
WLOS.com
SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
wach.com
'We're going to meet him again': Family & friends mourn the loss of Benedict College Alum
COLUMBIA, SC — A tragedy rocked two school communities in the Midlands. A Benedict College graduate was also a Richland One teacher and coach who died in a crash over the weekend. Family and friends are talking about their memories of Cin'Que Wilson,. “At this time my family is...
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
This Is The Best Candy Store In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in South Carolina.
wach.com
Tuesday Tails: Henry and Autozone
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Henry is an approximately 9 month old male pit bull terrier, who is as sweet as can be. He fancies himself as a lap dog even though he is a bit large. Henry is still young and would need plenty of play time and exercise.
WIS-TV
Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
live5news.com
Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
