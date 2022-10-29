ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Gamecocks put up 123 points in lone exhibition vs. Benedict

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Another FAM Fest is in the books as No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball returned to the court at Colonial Life Arena for the Gamecocks' unofficial tip-off of the season. The Defending National Champions showing why they're the favorites to win it again as South...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

South Carolina Launches 2022-23 Season Theme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced “DNA” as the Gamecocks’ 2022-23 season theme at the team’s exhibition game Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. The program develops an annual theme to amplify the team’s goals and mindset for the season ahead.
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Having "The Captain" On Deck is a Great Resource for Men's Basketball

Carey Rich last played basketball for South Carolina in 1995, but the former point guard never really left the program. Rich was hired last April as the Special Assistant to Head Coach Lamont Paris. “It feels great to be back home,” Rich said. “It’s always the dream for a lot...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Gamecocks in running for Lexington basketball prospect

The 2022-23 season is the prime focus right now for University of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris. It is not too early to start looking toward the future and compiling five-star talent, and a prime target of the Gamecocks resides at Lexington High School. Shooting guard Cam...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Ridge View High football loses appeal, won't be in high school playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football season has come to an abrupt end after the team's appeal of a decision that some of its players were ineligible failed. The appellate committee of the South Carolina High School league voted 6-0 Monday to uphold sanctions against Ridge View High. They'd made a similar vote Friday, but under league rules, the school had the ability to appeal that one more time, which Monday's hearing was all about.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Ridge View football's season is over as committee upholds sanctions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ridge View High School saw their football season end on Monday morning after an appellate committee voted to uphold the sanctions against the Blazers regarding ineligible players. This comes after an investigation claimed Ridge View had three players violating the league's eligibility rule. On Friday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Dutch Fork rolls past Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) -- In a highly anticipated matchup that would decide the region title, Lexington played host to Dutch Fork. The visitors made their presence known early, jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Fresh off a seven touchdown first half against River Bluff last week,...
IRMO, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLOS.com

SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Tuesday Tails: Henry and Autozone

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Henry is an approximately 9 month old male pit bull terrier, who is as sweet as can be. He fancies himself as a lap dog even though he is a bit large. Henry is still young and would need plenty of play time and exercise.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
ELGIN, SC

