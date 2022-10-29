Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Mickey Joseph says Nebraska will ‘try and rely on the run’ vs. Minnesota
Is this the week that Nebraska finally commits to the run?. Given offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s desired offense, quarterback Casey Thompson’s connection with Trey Palmer and the team’s offensive line struggles, it’s understandable that Nebraska has been a pass-first team. But, with Thompson’s status against Minnesota...
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
Amie Just: 4 Nebraska football, volleyball observations from Tuesday
Unsurprisingly, the main topic of conversation on Tuesday for Nebraska's media availability was the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. So naturally, half of my post-practice observations deal with that. Here are my four takeaways from Tuesday's media availability as football prepares for Minnesota and No. 4 volleyball prepares for Indiana...
Casey Thompson remains day-to-day heading into Minnesota week
Due to the injury sustained in Saturday’s 26-9 loss to Illinois, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson remains day-to-day, Husker interim coach Mickey Joseph said at his Tuesday press conference. Thompson, who has thrown for 2,023 yards, 12 touchdowns and ten interceptions this season, left the Illinois game in the second...
Husker notes: Nebraska players say losses aren't on Mickey Joseph
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph more than once in his six-plus weeks as interim coach has used the line when talking about a Nebraska loss. It’s on me. Multiple Huskers on Tuesday respectfully disagreed. “As players and as leaders, that’s on us,” tight end Chancellor Brewington said. “Every game...
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
Fred Hoiberg not ruling out changes to starting lineup after slow starts
Exhibition games are all about learning. After the Nebraska men’s basketball team got off to slow starts in both its exhibition games this season, including in a loss to Colorado on Sunday, head coach Fred Hoiberg isn’t ruling out changes to the starting five. “We’ll look it and...
McKewon: Arnold Barnes may not be the last running back Nebraska adds
Nebraska received a commit from New Orleans Booker T Washington running back Arnold Barnes. Three takes on the commit of the 5-foot-9, 224-pounder:. Barnes is a rumbler — a short, thick, low-to-the ground runner who can get under the pads of the modern long, lean safety and knock him back.
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's right about Nebraska's recruiting, who are the Huskers chasing and more
In a just-released Sports Illustrated profile, Mickey Joseph told SI “You’ve got to recruit your ass off. We’re not chasing Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. We’re chasing Ohio State.”. A couple of thoughts on just who Nebraska will be chasing in the future:. When the College Football...
'Pretty speechless': Nebraska thrashes No. 25 Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal
It's been a season of ups and downs for Nebraska soccer. The past two weeks sum it up — an upset win vs. Penn State on Oct. 20 sandwiched between lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. The ultimate high came Sunday when Nebraska dominated No. 25 Ohio State 4-0...
Casey Thompson could miss Minnesota game, Mickey Joseph says on TV show
LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said on his weekly coaches show that quarterback Casey Thompson - who missed the final 2 1/2 quarters of NU's 26-9 loss to Illinois, may not be ready to play against Minnesota. "We don't know if Casey's going to be ready," Joseph said on...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nebraska Wesleyan grad wins gold at international cycling competition
When asked when she started cycling, Kaitlyn Mittan sometimes struggles to find an answer. "I'm asked this question often," Mittan said. "I don't know where to start." No matter when she started, she's come a long way. Now she's a gold medalist at the international level. Last month, Mittan won...
Company investing $23 million in its Lincoln plant
A company that makes electrical products is planning to invest several million dollars in its Lincoln manufacturing operation. Schneider Electric, which makes Square D circuit breakers and other products at its plant at 1717 Center Park Road, said it will spend about $23 million to modernize the 50-year-old facility. The...
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary
A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
One person killed in rollover crash in Bellevue
One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Nebraska 370 in Bellevue. A vehicle that was eastbound on the highway crossed into the median about 4 a.m. and rolled several times, according to a Bellevue police spokesman. One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Omaha police shoot and kill man they say wouldn't drop gun
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police shot and killed a man who authorities say refused to drop a gun during a confrontation with officers early Sunday. Officers were called to the neighborhood near 30th and Marcy streets shortly after 3 a.m. because a man was reported shooting a gun outside a home.
Omaha officer shoots man after car drives through barricades at Halloween block party
A man who drove through a barricaded area during a neighborhood Halloween celebration was shot by an Omaha police officer Monday night. The incident occurred during the well-known annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood north of Miller Park. Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said a car was...
