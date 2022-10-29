Read full article on original website
UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season
The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
UCLA QB commit Luke Duncan Game ISO Highlights
Clips of Orinda (Calif.) Miramonte quarterback Luke Duncan, a commit to UCLA, in a game against Lafayette (Calif.) Acalanes.
Portal player of the week: USC QB Caleb Williams | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Grace Remington & Clint Brewster discuss what made Caleb Williams' week 8 performance so impactful in his push for the Heisman trophy.
UCLA in National, Pac-12 Statistical Rankings
These stats utilize only those games involving FBS programs. Yards Per Play – 7th Nationally (6.9), 2nd in Pac-12 Rushing Yards Per Attempt – 6th (5.8), 2nd in Pac-12 Passing Yards Per Attempt – 17th (8.5), 3rd in Pac-12 Passing Yards Per Completion – 69th (12.0), 8th...
theprescotttimes.com
Private Weather Service predicts ‘Cold & Wet’ Weather
It is that time of the year again where rainy season forecasts are put out there and Arizona is going to see a La Nina season that is not near normal at all so read on for details …. Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not...
Man dies in Chatsworth crash
A man was killed Tuesday when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth.The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck.Police believe the driver was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to broadcast reports.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
4 sickened including 1 in critical condition after gas release at Los Angeles airport
LOS ANGELES — Four workers have been sickened including one in critical condition, after a carbon dioxide release Monday at Los Angeles International Airport. The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Monday, according to KTLA. According to The Associated Press, spokesperson Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department...
1 Injured, 1 Killed in Solo-Vehicle Collision Involving Multiple Vehicles, Tree
Hancock Park, Los Angeles.CA: A single vehicle collided with multiple parked vehicles Thursday, Oct. 27, around 11:36 p.m. in the Hancock neighborhood of Los Angeles, then crashed into a tree, causing one person to be ejected and one to be trapped – both males, approximately 30 years old. The...
Orange County declares health emergency due to flu, RSV cases
A health emergency has been declared in Orange County due to rapidly spreading virus infections. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits, the O.C. Health Care Agency said in a press release. “Additionally, a Proclamation of Local Emergency has been declared, which […]
