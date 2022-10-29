ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season

The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA in National, Pac-12 Statistical Rankings

These stats utilize only those games involving FBS programs. Yards Per Play – 7th Nationally (6.9), 2nd in Pac-12 Rushing Yards Per Attempt – 6th (5.8), 2nd in Pac-12 Passing Yards Per Attempt – 17th (8.5), 3rd in Pac-12 Passing Yards Per Completion – 69th (12.0), 8th...
theprescotttimes.com

Private Weather Service predicts ‘Cold & Wet’ Weather

It is that time of the year again where rainy season forecasts are put out there and Arizona is going to see a La Nina season that is not near normal at all so read on for details …. Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS LA

Man dies in Chatsworth crash

 A man was killed Tuesday when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth.The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck.Police believe the driver was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to broadcast reports.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Orange County declares health emergency due to flu, RSV cases

A health emergency has been declared in Orange County due to rapidly spreading virus infections. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits, the O.C. Health Care Agency said in a press release. “Additionally, a Proclamation of Local Emergency has been declared, which […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

