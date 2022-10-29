If you were in the Swiss Alps this past weekend you may have witnessed history. Switzerland is now home to the world’s longest passenger train, according to CNN. A 1.2-mile-long train completed a short trip through the mountainous region on Saturday, setting a new Guinness World Record along the way. The record attempt was arranged by Rhaetian Railway (RhB) and is part of the Swiss rail industry’s celebration of the 175th anniversary of its first railway. The train was made from 25 new “Capricorn” electric trains, each of which consists of four cars, bringing the total number to 100. The trip took...

11 MINUTES AGO