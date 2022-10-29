ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Daily Nexus

Students form PATH club to foster connection with residents experiencing houselessness

People Assisting the Homeless in Santa Barbara is facilitating student volunteering regularly at the houseless shelter in downtown Santa Barbara. People Assisting the Homeless (P.A.T.H.) is a statewide organization connecting houseless people to permanent housing and additionally offering case management, medical and mental healthcare and other essential services. P.A.T.H. Santa Barbara — one of the organization’s chapters — provides transitional housing for houseless Santa Barbara residents.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Daily Nexus

El Congreso calls for expansion of El Centro

El Congreso is calling for the expansion and improvements of El Centro de UC Santa Barbara, citing concerns in the condition, accessibility and general usage of the building. These demands were initially made in April and have been pushed forth since. El Centro is a communal building located on campus...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday

Goleta man charged with leaving death threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent pleads not guilty in a Ventura County Superior Court Monday. The post Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach

Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
MONTECITO, CA
kclu.org

Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast

A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Community Memorial names new CEO

Community Memorial Health System has chosen a successor for Gary Wilde, who has announced his retirement as president and CEO of the Ventura County nonprofit hospital and clinic system. The new top executive will be Mick Zdeblick, the former CEO of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Oregon. He...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria

A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
CARPINTERIA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Police shoot and kill armed suspect in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police shot and killed an armed suspect who allegedly tried to break into an occupied apartment early Monday morning. At approximately 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, a Santa Maria police officer contacted a man during an investigation in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Avenue. During the encounter, the suspect threatened officers with an unidentified weapon and refused to comply with verbal commands, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Houweling sued over workers’ comp claims from Camarillo greenhouse

The former owner of Houweling’s Tomatoes in Camarillo is being sued by the California Agricultural Network, which claims Casey Houweling and his company left the insurance network “holding the bag” for more than $3 million in workers’ compensation claims. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in...
CAMARILLO, CA
News Channel 3-12

St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest

VENTURA, Calif.-A Saint Bernard named Elizabeth won Best-in-Show in the annual Howl-O-ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday. Her human Fabian Morales of West Hills said she lost her back right leg to bone cancer eight years ago. Morales and his daughter Victoria dressed her as a pirate with a peg leg The post St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA

