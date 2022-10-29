Santa Maria police shot and killed an armed suspect who allegedly tried to break into an occupied apartment early Monday morning. At approximately 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, a Santa Maria police officer contacted a man during an investigation in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Avenue. During the encounter, the suspect threatened officers with an unidentified weapon and refused to comply with verbal commands, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO