Daily Nexus
Students form PATH club to foster connection with residents experiencing houselessness
People Assisting the Homeless in Santa Barbara is facilitating student volunteering regularly at the houseless shelter in downtown Santa Barbara. People Assisting the Homeless (P.A.T.H.) is a statewide organization connecting houseless people to permanent housing and additionally offering case management, medical and mental healthcare and other essential services. P.A.T.H. Santa Barbara — one of the organization’s chapters — provides transitional housing for houseless Santa Barbara residents.
SFGate
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
Daily Nexus
El Congreso calls for expansion of El Centro
El Congreso is calling for the expansion and improvements of El Centro de UC Santa Barbara, citing concerns in the condition, accessibility and general usage of the building. These demands were initially made in April and have been pushed forth since. El Centro is a communal building located on campus...
Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday
Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters were on scene of a partially submerged Tesla in the ocean around the 800 block of San Point Road in Carpinteria Monday. The post Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday
Goleta man charged with leaving death threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent pleads not guilty in a Ventura County Superior Court Monday. The post Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2 hurt in rollover crash in Santa Barbara
Two women reportedly suffered major injuries in a rollover crash in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach
Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
kclu.org
Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast
syvnews.com
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning by Santa Maria police after he allegedly threatened officers with an unidentified weapon, held them at bay for two hours, and attempted to force his way into an apartment. A Santa Maria Police Department commander could not say how many officers...
pacbiztimes.com
Community Memorial names new CEO
Community Memorial Health System has chosen a successor for Gary Wilde, who has announced his retirement as president and CEO of the Ventura County nonprofit hospital and clinic system. The new top executive will be Mick Zdeblick, the former CEO of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Oregon. He...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria
A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
Santa Barbara County Fire halt forward progress of fire at Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash Center
Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fire at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash at 4004 Foxen Canyon Rd around 2:30 p.m Sunday. The post Santa Barbara County Fire halt forward progress of fire at Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Police shoot and kill armed suspect in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police shot and killed an armed suspect who allegedly tried to break into an occupied apartment early Monday morning. At approximately 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, a Santa Maria police officer contacted a man during an investigation in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Avenue. During the encounter, the suspect threatened officers with an unidentified weapon and refused to comply with verbal commands, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
syvnews.com
Lompoc Theatre Project kicks off second phase of fundraising with visit from elected officials
Members of the Lompoc Theatre Project on Monday welcomed local, federal, state and county elected officials to the downtown theater stage for the official launch of its $3 million Phase II fundraising campaign. The community-driven project since its 2012 inception has raised $500,000 to aid in the restoration of the...
Santa Maria police say a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday night. It all started at about 10:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Ave.
Santa Barbara Independent
Third Annual Witches’ Paddle Brings Toil and Trouble to Santa Barbara Harbor
It was the third annual Witches’ Paddle for Team Paddle Santa Barbara (https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/team/456290) who cast their broomsticks aside for the day in favor of boarding these SUPs — all in the name of a great cause, the Santa Barbara Foodbank ShareHouse. Learn more about Foodbank ShareHouse here. Support...
pacbiztimes.com
Houweling sued over workers’ comp claims from Camarillo greenhouse
The former owner of Houweling’s Tomatoes in Camarillo is being sued by the California Agricultural Network, which claims Casey Houweling and his company left the insurance network “holding the bag” for more than $3 million in workers’ compensation claims. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in...
syvnews.com
CIF Central Section playoffs: St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley to host first-round games; Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez hit the road
St. Joseph and Pioneer Valley have drawn first-round home games for the CIF Central Section Football Playoffs. All other northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County teams that qualified for the football post-season will be on the road. No. 6 St. Joseph will host No. 11 Clovis...
St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest
VENTURA, Calif.-A Saint Bernard named Elizabeth won Best-in-Show in the annual Howl-O-ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday. Her human Fabian Morales of West Hills said she lost her back right leg to bone cancer eight years ago. Morales and his daughter Victoria dressed her as a pirate with a peg leg The post St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
