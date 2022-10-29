ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

3d ago

Oregonians do NOT TRUST any of the politicians in office after what has been allowed and not allowed in this state since BIDEN took office and Oregon’s government stopped caring about Oregon and saying “how high” when Biden says jump.

Timothy Evernden
3d ago

nice biased article written by someone packing water for the Democrats. The only reason you can't find evidence is because you refuse to look at it objectively!!

Latina
3d ago

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, was appointed by Governor Brown the most unpopular And poorly governed state in the nation. They are but, an extension of the democratic machine owned by teachers unions and big corporations 🤷🏽‍♀️❤️. Their days are numbered and they are getting nervous. Watch the poll counters . They determine the winners ❤️❤️🇺🇸💕

Related
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.11.22

Constitution Party candidate for Oregon Governor, Donice Smith talks about her background and experience and her plans for Oregon. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 1 2022.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Counties Are Defending Themselves Against A False Election Lawsuit

In a federal lawsuit about election security, twelve Oregon counties and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan have been named as defendants. In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland, the 13 plaintiffs contend that Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath, and Coos counties and Fagan contributed to “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement.” The plaintiffs are motivated by the discredited theory that the 2020 election was rigged.
OREGON STATE
psuvanguard.com

Oregon Ballot Measure 114 proposes tighter gun control

The long and hotly-contested debate about gun control is an extremely polarizing subject that can get emotional for many passionate advocates of both positions across the United States, and Oregon is no exception. Just make a quick search on the internet and you will find multitudes of stories involving shootings and arguments for and against gun control.
OREGON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters

In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Keepers of the Sanctuary State

On June 24, 2022, community member Bre Lynn led a march through the streets of Eugene, their good friend Monica Little by their side. When they both woke up that morning, neither of them expected to be handed a megaphone by a fellow protester. Little didn’t expect to leave work early, and Lynn didn’t expect to hear their voice ringing in the ears of a crowd. They didn’t expect to hear that countless people across the country would be turned away at their local abortion clinic that day.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Here are the biggest donors to each candidate in Oregon's race for governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — The clock is ticking down in an Oregon governor's race that offers voters contrasts in policies, style and vision. The three-way race includes Democratic standard bearer Tina Kotek, trying to maintain her party's hold on state offices, Republican Christine Drazan, running a campaign against Democratic dominance, and anti-establishment political veteran Betsy Johnson and her unaffiliated candidacy.
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches November 1

Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon voters can count on free and fair elections, says Secretary of State

With November election ballots already starting to arrive in mailboxes, the state of Oregon is sending out the message that elections here continue to be free, fair and secure. The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging Oregon voters to “know their rights” and urging anyone who feels someone is trying to intimidate them at the ballot box or elsewhere to report it to her office. Donald Trump and his supporters are attempting to cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections with lies about election fraud, and specifically about the security of voting by mail.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Democrats Face Enthusiasm Gap

With less than a week to go until the Nov. 8 general election, ballots are trickling in: Fewer than 20% of voters had cast their ballots as of Oct. 31. That’s not surprising since ballots in recent election cycles have tended to come in during the final two days—a trend that will be amplified by the new law allowing ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 to be counted as well as those received by 8 pm on Election Day.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Secretary of State’s Office Address Ballot Distribution Glitch

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office) On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.
OREGON STATE
