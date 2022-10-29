Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
An Eye on East Valley Business Sweat and SunshineSuzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
East Valley Tribune
Woman says she’ll sue Gilbert over son’s injuries
A woman said her son, a school athlete, was injured on a piece of playground equipment at Desert Sky Park and wanted Gilbert to pay $100,000 to settle the claim. But the town ignored the claim, submitted July 27. State law considers a claim denied if no action is taken within 60 days.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Mesa Mother Left Her 5-Month-Old Baby Home Alone To Go Out and Drink
A Mesa mom faces several charges after police report she left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday to. In the middle of the night on Thursday Mesa police received calls of a possible drunk driver. Around 2:20 a.m., police pulled over 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads.
fox10phoenix.com
FOX 10 Investigates: Concerns over far East Valley school where teen died of suspected overdose
The school, Canyon State Academy, is a private residential school in the town of Queen Creek. FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum has more on the impact the school has had on Queen Creek's new police department.
KOLD-TV
Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
ABC 15 News
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
PHOENIX — Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. An ABC15 viewer sent this email to roads@abc15.com that said, "These days, I see more and more people do this... I haven't been able to validate the legality of it. When a car is stopped at a red light... and if there is a room - not a turn lane... then, I see cars split-filter lanes with the stopped car at the light and turn right. Is it legal?"
I-TEAM: Valley contractor with history of complaints sued after family says he destroyed their home
PHOENIX — Jason McClure walks through the construction inside his north Phoenix home as his wife, Challyn, holds their small baby. As he navigates around the exposed beams and torn-up floors and bathrooms, he recalls how the renovation was supposed to be finished by the holidays. “Our goal was...
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
AZFamily
Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). The list is being updated daily all this week.
azbigmedia.com
Barrow Brain and Spine moves into new Deer Valley office
Barrow Brain and Spine, a global leader in neurosurgical care and Arizona’s largest neurosurgical group, recently relocated its Deer Valley office to 19636 N. 27th Ave, Suite 203 in Phoenix. The new Deer Valley location will be staffed by three physicians, led by Dr. Mark Oppenlander, Dr. Bryan S. Lee, and Dr. Rory Murphy.
12news.com
Dog reunited with owner after being kidnapped in Glendale
A French bulldog is back with its owner after it was kidnapped in Glendale during a walk. Here's a video of the happy reunion.
northcentralnews.net
Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years
Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Friend of the Week: Puppy Maison has been through a lot, now ready for adoption
Meet sweet little puppy Maison! This small boy has been through quite the journey in his young life. He found his way to Friends for Life Animal Rescue when he was found as a stray and turned in to Maricopa County. It became obvious very quickly he wasn't acting like...
East Valley Tribune
No tricks, just treats coming on Meridian Road
Beginning this week, Queen Creek drivers can look forward to less traffic and quicker commute times thanks to the completion of a mile-long section of Meridian Road connecting town center with State Route 24. Completion of the $16-million project, set to open to motorists, means “a continuous north-south connection from...
AZFamily
Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
kjzz.org
San Carlos Apaches to make CAP water supply available to Rio Verde residents
A number of residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community outside of Scottsdale recently learned that their water supply was in jeopardy. But a temporary solution could be in the works, with water from an Arizona tribe. Although some Rio Verde residents have wells, several get their water trucked in...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
A suspect is now in custody after 3 GCU students were killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX — Authorities have filed criminal charges against the driver who allegedly caused a wrong-way collision earlier this month that killed three Grand Canyon University students. Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, was booked into jail Friday on three counts of second-degree murder and 11 counts of endangerment for the crash...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Costco slated for late-January opening
The Queen Creek Costco is coming along nicely and with outside signage now up, many residents are eager to find out when it will officially open at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and Councilmember Julia Wheatley recently took a tour and Brown posted a Facebook update,...
