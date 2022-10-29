ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Hills, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Woman says she’ll sue Gilbert over son’s injuries

A woman said her son, a school athlete, was injured on a piece of playground equipment at Desert Sky Park and wanted Gilbert to pay $100,000 to settle the claim. But the town ignored the claim, submitted July 27. State law considers a claim denied if no action is taken within 60 days.
GILBERT, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Mesa Mother Left Her 5-Month-Old Baby Home Alone To Go Out and Drink

A Mesa mom faces several charges after police report she left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday to. In the middle of the night on Thursday Mesa police received calls of a possible drunk driver. Around 2:20 a.m., police pulled over 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?

PHOENIX — Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. An ABC15 viewer sent this email to roads@abc15.com that said, "These days, I see more and more people do this... I haven't been able to validate the legality of it. When a car is stopped at a red light... and if there is a room - not a turn lane... then, I see cars split-filter lanes with the stopped car at the light and turn right. Is it legal?"
ARIZONA STATE
phoenixmag.com

Best New Restaurants 2022

A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). The list is being updated daily all this week.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Barrow Brain and Spine moves into new Deer Valley office

Barrow Brain and Spine, a global leader in neurosurgical care and Arizona’s largest neurosurgical group, recently relocated its Deer Valley office to 19636 N. 27th Ave, Suite 203 in Phoenix. The new Deer Valley location will be staffed by three physicians, led by Dr. Mark Oppenlander, Dr. Bryan S. Lee, and Dr. Rory Murphy.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years

Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

No tricks, just treats coming on Meridian Road

Beginning this week, Queen Creek drivers can look forward to less traffic and quicker commute times thanks to the completion of a mile-long section of Meridian Road connecting town center with State Route 24. Completion of the $16-million project, set to open to motorists, means “a continuous north-south connection from...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Costco slated for late-January opening

The Queen Creek Costco is coming along nicely and with outside signage now up, many residents are eager to find out when it will officially open at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and Councilmember Julia Wheatley recently took a tour and Brown posted a Facebook update,...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

