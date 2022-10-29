ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ESPN

Astros-Phillies World Series Game 3 postponed until Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA -- Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed Monday by a forecast of rain throughout the evening. It will now be played Tuesday with Game 4 set for Wednesday and Game 5 on Thursday. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Righty Lance McCullers inks left arm into an ode to Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. wasn’t born in Houston, but he sure loves it now. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, McCullers might be the most vocal an Astro has ever been about his love for the Space City. “I only got one thing to say — and I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again,” he said in a TV interview after Houston clinched the ALCS. “Bury me in The H.” McCullers will represent his beloved, adopted city when he starts Game 3 of the World Series against Noah Syndergaard and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, where Houston will look to take a 2-1 Series lead.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC | MLS Cup Playoff Highlights | FOX Soccer

Philadelphia Union brought another win home against NYCFC. In the action packed second half, Maxi Moralez scored a goal for NYCFC. Philadelphia Union followed up that goal with two back-to-back goals from Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag. In the 77th minute, Cory Burke scored and made the final score 3-1. Philadelphia Union plays LAFC for the championship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Phillies hit 5 home runs in dominant Game 3 win

PHILADELPHIA — Lance McCullers Jr. was so disappointed in himself, he nearly let his body go limp. In the first inning of Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, he started Bryce Harper with an awful version of his best pitch. Harper saw the hanging slider coming and calmly swatted it into the bleachers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, game times, odds, TV channel with Game 3 on Halloween

The World Series is back in Philadelphia for the first time in 13 years. The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled host the Houston Astros in World Series Game 3 on Monday night, marking the first Fall Classic game at Citizens Bank Park since 2009 (and just the seventh World Series game to be played on Halloween). The 2022 World Series is tied, 1-1, after the Phillies and Astros split the first two games at Minute Maid Park over the weekend. The teams were off on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Kyle Schwarber Missed It by That Much… Twice!

Although last night’s game, which the Astros won 5–2 to even the World Series, 1–1, failed to match the thrill of the Phillies’ comeback victory in Game 1, it still delivered plenty of exciting moments. The first inning, for instance, featured three doubles on the first four pitches, ...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Phillies fans troll the Astros with literal sign stealing

The Houston Astros just can’t live down their 2017 cheating scandal, and Philadelphia Phillies fans brought it up in the perfect way. There’s no secret that the Houston Astros didn’t rightfully earn their 2017 World Series title, and fans aren’t ‘forgiving and forgetting.’ Philadelphia Phillies fans are, in fact, using that as leverage to support their team in the most creative of ways, such as a billboard referencing the Astros ‘stealing their signs.’
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Dolphins-Bears, pick

The Miami Dolphins head to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bears in a Week 9 NFL matchup. The Dolphins are coming off a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions, while the Bears are reeling after a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need from a betting...
CHICAGO, IL

