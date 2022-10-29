Read full article on original website
ESPN
Astros-Phillies World Series Game 3 postponed until Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA -- Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed Monday by a forecast of rain throughout the evening. It will now be played Tuesday with Game 4 set for Wednesday and Game 5 on Thursday. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will...
How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies look to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series against the Houston Astros.
MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 National League Gold Glove Award Winners
Rawlings announced the 2022 National League Gold Glove Award winners live on ESPN 2 Tuesday evening. The St. Louis Cardinals were the only team to have more than one Gold Glover. Here is a look Major League Baseball's 2022 AL Gold Glove Award winners.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Umpire Pat Hoberg called perfect game in Astros' Game 2 win
Major League Baseball fans are always quick to point out when an umpire makes a controversial ball or strike call – especially when that call goes against their team. But what about when an umpire goes an entire game without making a single wrong call?. That is what home...
Former Astros Outfielder Reddick to Play in Australia
Former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick will play for the Perth Heat of the Australian Baseball League.
CBS Sports
World Series weather forecast: Phillies vs. Astros Game 3 could be impacted by rain at Citizens Bank Park
The 2022 World Series is scheduled to resume with Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in Philadelphia. The two clubs split Games 1 and 2 at Houston's Minute Maid Park and now the series, which has become a best-of-five, shifts to Citizens Bank Park. Here's how to watch Game 3.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's takeaways from Phillies' Game 3 win
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies sent the crowd at Citizens Bank Park into an absolute frenzy Tuesday night. The Phillies tied the record for the most home runs in a World Series game, crushing five homers in a dominant 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3. Kyle...
Righty Lance McCullers inks left arm into an ode to Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. wasn’t born in Houston, but he sure loves it now. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, McCullers might be the most vocal an Astro has ever been about his love for the Space City. “I only got one thing to say — and I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again,” he said in a TV interview after Houston clinched the ALCS. “Bury me in The H.” McCullers will represent his beloved, adopted city when he starts Game 3 of the World Series against Noah Syndergaard and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, where Houston will look to take a 2-1 Series lead.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Finishes as Runner-Up for NL Gold Glove Award
He finished behind Max Fried for the award.
MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Hire Matt Quatraro
Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC | MLS Cup Playoff Highlights | FOX Soccer
Philadelphia Union brought another win home against NYCFC. In the action packed second half, Maxi Moralez scored a goal for NYCFC. Philadelphia Union followed up that goal with two back-to-back goals from Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag. In the 77th minute, Cory Burke scored and made the final score 3-1. Philadelphia Union plays LAFC for the championship.
Phillies make pitching change thanks to Game 3 postponement
Monday’s postponement of Game 3 of the World Series has led to a pitching change for the Philadelphia Phillies. Noah Syndergaard was originally scheduled to start and face Lance McCullers Jr. However, since Game 3 was postponed due to the rain, the Phillies have decided to have Ranger Suarez make the start on Tuesday.
Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Announce World Series Game 3 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the World Series Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Lance McCullers Jr. and Noah Syndergaard will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
FOX Sports
AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies hit 5 home runs in dominant Game 3 win
PHILADELPHIA — Lance McCullers Jr. was so disappointed in himself, he nearly let his body go limp. In the first inning of Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, he started Bryce Harper with an awful version of his best pitch. Harper saw the hanging slider coming and calmly swatted it into the bleachers.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, game times, odds, TV channel with Game 3 on Halloween
The World Series is back in Philadelphia for the first time in 13 years. The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled host the Houston Astros in World Series Game 3 on Monday night, marking the first Fall Classic game at Citizens Bank Park since 2009 (and just the seventh World Series game to be played on Halloween). The 2022 World Series is tied, 1-1, after the Phillies and Astros split the first two games at Minute Maid Park over the weekend. The teams were off on Sunday.
Kyle Schwarber Missed It by That Much… Twice!
Although last night’s game, which the Astros won 5–2 to even the World Series, 1–1, failed to match the thrill of the Phillies’ comeback victory in Game 1, it still delivered plenty of exciting moments. The first inning, for instance, featured three doubles on the first four pitches, ...
FOX Sports
Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
Phillies fans troll the Astros with literal sign stealing
The Houston Astros just can’t live down their 2017 cheating scandal, and Philadelphia Phillies fans brought it up in the perfect way. There’s no secret that the Houston Astros didn’t rightfully earn their 2017 World Series title, and fans aren’t ‘forgiving and forgetting.’ Philadelphia Phillies fans are, in fact, using that as leverage to support their team in the most creative of ways, such as a billboard referencing the Astros ‘stealing their signs.’
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Dolphins-Bears, pick
The Miami Dolphins head to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bears in a Week 9 NFL matchup. The Dolphins are coming off a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions, while the Bears are reeling after a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need from a betting...
