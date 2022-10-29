HOUSTON (AP) — Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. wasn’t born in Houston, but he sure loves it now. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, McCullers might be the most vocal an Astro has ever been about his love for the Space City. “I only got one thing to say — and I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again,” he said in a TV interview after Houston clinched the ALCS. “Bury me in The H.” McCullers will represent his beloved, adopted city when he starts Game 3 of the World Series against Noah Syndergaard and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, where Houston will look to take a 2-1 Series lead.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO