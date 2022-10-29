Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DuckTerritory's Wednesday practice report for Colorado week
EUGENE, Ore — Practice on Wednesday further indicated that Oregon might be without some players as they prepare to take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) this Saturday at 12:30 PM PST on ESPN. Wide receiver Chase Cota and defensive lineman Taki Taimani were not seen at practice. Cota went down...
Inside Enemy Lines: Closer look at the Oregon Ducks
Each week during the season we interview a writer that covers Colorado's upcoming opponent. This week, DuckTerritory.com beat writer Erik Skopil breaks down Oregon for CU fans... In what ways has Dan Lanning's leadership and the way Oregon's program has operated been different from when Mario Cristobal was at the...
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
PODCAST: Reacting to Oregon's placement in the first CFP rankings and much more
The College Football Playoff Rankings are out for the first week of November and we've got a reaction to the Ducks being included in the Top 10. Plus, Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil give you an injury update ahead of Oregon's road game at Colorado this weekend and how the Ducks are working to be ready without a few key players potentially available to play.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's final preview of Oregon at Colorado
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he gives his final preview of the team's preparations for this weekend's road game at Colorado and how No. 8 Oregon is getting ready for the road environment. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news...
Richardson and Ware included in CBS Sports' Top 100 College Basketball Player Rankings for this season
The Oregon Duck men's basketball program goes into this upcoming season with two of the nation's best players on its roster in the eyes of CBS Sports' College Basketball Team. The national outlet released its rankings of the Top 100 players in college basketball and included a pair of Ducks in the rankings.
UCLA QB commit Luke Duncan Game ISO Highlights
Clips of Orinda (Calif.) Miramonte quarterback Luke Duncan, a commit to UCLA, in a game against Lafayette (Calif.) Acalanes.
Oregon Ducks men's basketball poised to sign nation's No. 3 recruiting class during early signing period: Report
The week-long early signing period for college basketball begins November 9 and the Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has the nation's No. 3 recruiting class. But until those players put pen to paper nothing is official. In an exhaustive, impressive report, On3's Joe Tipton asked every top ...
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
Oakland youth sports teams question where money went for new artificial turf planned 8 years ago
The concept was to install synthetic turf at a baseball and football field, so kids could use it year-round -- even during the rainy months. But the politicians have not lived up to their promises.
California Just Pushed Back Its Dungeness Crab Season—Here’s Why
Dungeness crab has long been a holiday staple in the Bay Area. But not this year—at least not for Thanksgiving. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has pushed back the commercial fishing season for the crabs, the San Francisco Chronicle reported recently. Initially set to begin on November 15, the season will now be delayed until at least December 1. The move comes as an attempt to keep an increased number of whales in the area safe. “Based on recent surveys, large aggregations of humpbacks whales continue to forage in California coastal waters, and allowing the use of crab traps would...
sfstandard.com
The Bay vs. Detroit: SF’s Larry June Faces Babyface Ray in Red Bull Rap Battle
San Francisco-born and bred rapper Larry June faces off against Detroit’s Babyface Ray on Nov. 3 at the Regency Ballroom as part of Red Bull’s SoundClash music series. SoundClash is a traveling tour where two artists challenge each other’s creative prowess in a series of themed rounds. Megastars like Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu and Ludacris have competed in previous battles.
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
wpitechnews.com
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake in the Bay Area
San Jose Area experienced of the largest earthquakes in the past decade, reports minimal damage. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the San Jose area this past Tuesday at around 11:42 AM. It was followed by lower magnitude shocks later in the evening. This earthquake was the highest magnitude event in the Bay Area since the 6.0 Napa Earthquake in 2014. While the earthquake rattled the area, no significant damage was reported and only minimal damage was caused by the event.
mavensnotebook.com
Atmospheric rivers will hit the West Coast next week. Will rains reach California?
“Back-to-back atmospheric rivers are expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of precipitation to parts of the Pacific Northwest through the middle of next week. But is the storm system going to make it all the way to California? Not exactly, Newsroom Meteorologist Gerry Díaz said, but the remnants of the atmospheric river means the Bay Area will likely see rain next week. Díaz compared moisture from an atmospheric river to gasoline. “You’re filling up your car at a gas station – that gas is the atmospheric river and the car engine is the storm itself,” Diaz said. “Eureka, Redding … the storm will have plenty of fuel to work with up there, but as it starts moving toward the Bay Area the atmospheric river will have less and less fuel.” Rain that reaches San Francisco will be due to a more familiar type of weather system. ... ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here: Atmospheric rivers will hit the West Coast next week. Will rains reach California?
KTVL
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
Parts of Bay Area could get half an inch of rain Tuesday, forecasters say
A cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area on Tuesday may be a little wetter than expected.
berkeleyside.org
One of Oakland’s most iconic cafes closes for good this week
8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., last day of business is Nov. 6. For 14 years, Aunt Mary’s Cafe has served hungry East Bay diners a quirky menu of Southern-meets-Sountwestern food, in a uniquely welcoming Temescal space. That ends on Nov. 6, owner Ngan-Ha “Nu” Ho said, when the business will shutter for good. “We’ve been doing this without a profit since the pandemic began,” Ho said. “I just want to get out before I collapse.”
Waves up to 19 feet tall to pound SF Bay Area beaches
Huge waves are expected to create dangerous conditions at Bay Area beaches on Monday.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0