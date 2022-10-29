ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Inside Enemy Lines: Closer look at the Oregon Ducks

Each week during the season we interview a writer that covers Colorado's upcoming opponent. This week, DuckTerritory.com beat writer Erik Skopil breaks down Oregon for CU fans... In what ways has Dan Lanning's leadership and the way Oregon's program has operated been different from when Mario Cristobal was at the...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

DuckTerritory's Wednesday practice report for Colorado week

EUGENE, Ore — Practice on Wednesday further indicated that Oregon might be without some players as they prepare to take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) this Saturday at 12:30 PM PST on ESPN. Wide receiver Chase Cota and defensive lineman Taki Taimani were not seen at practice. Cota went down...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning's final preview of Oregon at Colorado

Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he gives his final preview of the team's preparations for this weekend's road game at Colorado and how No. 8 Oregon is getting ready for the road environment. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
CORVALLIS, OR
GoDucks.com

Breazu Finds New Home In Eugene

Vlad Breazu left his native Romania last year to pursue his dream of a professional tennis career, a journey that brought him to the University of Oregon. Little did he know, in joining the Oregon athletics family, Breazu was going to find a little piece of home when he got to Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Keepers of the Sanctuary State

On June 24, 2022, community member Bre Lynn led a march through the streets of Eugene, their good friend Monica Little by their side. When they both woke up that morning, neither of them expected to be handed a megaphone by a fellow protester. Little didn’t expect to leave work early, and Lynn didn’t expect to hear their voice ringing in the ears of a crowd. They didn’t expect to hear that countless people across the country would be turned away at their local abortion clinic that day.
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

Report finds decline in local news has civic leaders worried

A new report from the UO’s School of Journalism and Communication’s Agora Journalism Center found that Oregonians are unequally served by local news media and that some communities have few places to turn for local news. The report also describes how journalists and civic leaders are deeply worried...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County

(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
SEAL ROCK, OR
kezi.com

Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch. OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Columbia Bank is selling its branches in Waldport and Newport, but their new owner — whoever they are — will continue to operate them

WALDPORT – Columbia Bank is selling – but not closing — its branch offices in Waldport and Newport as a proposed merger with Umpqua Bank nears completion. As part of the merger, proposed in 2021, the U.S.Department of Justice required Columbia to sell 10 of its 150 branches in Oregon, Washington and California to try to ensure a competitive marketplace. Two of those 10 are in Lincoln County.
WALDPORT, OR
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion

Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
PHILOMATH, OR
