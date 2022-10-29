Read full article on original website
Inside Enemy Lines: Closer look at the Oregon Ducks
Each week during the season we interview a writer that covers Colorado's upcoming opponent. This week, DuckTerritory.com beat writer Erik Skopil breaks down Oregon for CU fans... In what ways has Dan Lanning's leadership and the way Oregon's program has operated been different from when Mario Cristobal was at the...
PODCAST: Reacting to Oregon's placement in the first CFP rankings and much more
The College Football Playoff Rankings are out for the first week of November and we've got a reaction to the Ducks being included in the Top 10. Plus, Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil give you an injury update ahead of Oregon's road game at Colorado this weekend and how the Ducks are working to be ready without a few key players potentially available to play.
DuckTerritory's Wednesday practice report for Colorado week
EUGENE, Ore — Practice on Wednesday further indicated that Oregon might be without some players as they prepare to take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) this Saturday at 12:30 PM PST on ESPN. Wide receiver Chase Cota and defensive lineman Taki Taimani were not seen at practice. Cota went down...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's final preview of Oregon at Colorado
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he gives his final preview of the team's preparations for this weekend's road game at Colorado and how No. 8 Oregon is getting ready for the road environment. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news...
WATCH: Jackson Powers-Johnson details his development in year two
Oregon sophomore offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson is being asked to play all over the offensive line, and he's turned into a very key piece to an elite offensive line. He talks about his development and the play of this season by the Ducks. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
Oregon Ducks recruiting: Could Dan Lanning land 2 more 5-star prospects in this class?
The Oregon Ducks have a pair of five-star prospects already committed in the class of 2023: Michigan quarterback Dante Moore and California wide receiver Jurrion Dickey. But the Ducks may not be done, and with the single-class record sitting at 3 - Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe and Dontae Manning in ...
Richardson and Ware included in CBS Sports' Top 100 College Basketball Player Rankings for this season
The Oregon Duck men's basketball program goes into this upcoming season with two of the nation's best players on its roster in the eyes of CBS Sports' College Basketball Team. The national outlet released its rankings of the Top 100 players in college basketball and included a pair of Ducks in the rankings.
Oregon Ducks men's basketball poised to sign nation's No. 3 recruiting class during early signing period: Report
The week-long early signing period for college basketball begins November 9 and the Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has the nation's No. 3 recruiting class. But until those players put pen to paper nothing is official. In an exhaustive, impressive report, On3's Joe Tipton asked every top ...
KVAL
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves transforms garage into haunted attraction
It’s a Halloween staple in one Eugene neighborhood. Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is a big fan of the Halloween season. So every year, the head coach of the Ducks transforms his garage into a haunted house for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Sports Director Hayden Herrera and sports reporter Erin Slinde got a tour of the haunted house from Graves Monday night. Enjoy!
uoregon.edu
Report finds decline in local news has civic leaders worried
A new report from the UO’s School of Journalism and Communication’s Agora Journalism Center found that Oregonians are unequally served by local news media and that some communities have few places to turn for local news. The report also describes how journalists and civic leaders are deeply worried...
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
beachconnection.net
Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County
(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: Wind, Waves and the Future of Energy on the Oregon Coast
Residents and visitors alike cherish Oregon’s 360+ miles of coastline, from Astoria to Brookings. This beautiful and bountiful coast is also home to some of the most promising sites for renewable energy development in the United States. Just this year, the federal government identified two areas (the Coos Bay...
kezi.com
Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch. OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.
yachatsnews.com
Columbia Bank is selling its branches in Waldport and Newport, but their new owner — whoever they are — will continue to operate them
WALDPORT – Columbia Bank is selling – but not closing — its branch offices in Waldport and Newport as a proposed merger with Umpqua Bank nears completion. As part of the merger, proposed in 2021, the U.S.Department of Justice required Columbia to sell 10 of its 150 branches in Oregon, Washington and California to try to ensure a competitive marketplace. Two of those 10 are in Lincoln County.
Razor blades discovered in Halloween candy in Eugene
Three different reports of small razor blades found in Halloween candy prompted the Eugene Police Department to launch an investigation.
kezi.com
Eugene homeowners go all out for 2022 Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's looking awfully spooky around Oregon just in time for Halloween. Eugene homeowner David Stahl has a lot of eyes on his house on the 3000 block of Elmira Street. In his front lawn, you can see skeletons, monsters and ghost inflatables. In fact, this year he...
philomathnews.com
Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion
Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
klcc.org
Razors found in Halloween candy from Eugene's Friendly neighborhood area
Eugene Police are urging families to check their kids’ Halloween stash, following three reports of small razors found in some candy. Detectives with the EPD say the razors appear to be similar to the kind used in pencil sharpeners, and all tainted candy came from the area between West 24th to West 27th, and from Tyler to Friendly Street.
247Sports
