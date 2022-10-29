ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Gabalis with 5 TDs, Utah Tech edges Stephen F. Austin 47-44

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Joey Hobert with 44 seconds remaining and Utah Tech held on for a 47-44 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Following Gabalis and Hobert’s game-winning score, Trae Self threw a 38-yard pass to Kylon Harris and a 19-yarder to Miles Reed that helped move Stephen F. Austin (5-4, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference) to the Utah Tech 1 with a second to play. Yet on the final play, Self’s toss over the middle and into the end zone was short and batted down by a Utah Tech defender.

Gabalis was 23-of-35 passing for 377 yards and threw five touchdown passes. Hobert had nine receptions for 109 yards and caught three scores. Quali Conley had 131 yards rushing, including a 1-yard touchdown run for Utah Tech (2-6, 1-3).

Self completed 31 of 44 passes for 391 yards and threw one touchdown pass. Reed finished with 110 yards rushing and his 47-yard TD run gave the Lumberjacks a 44-40 lead with 2:19 to play.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

No Season-Ending Injuries For The Utes, Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Day-To-Day

SALT LAKE CITY- Some very encouraging news came out of head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Monday press conference- there are no season-ending injuries for Utah after Washington State. However, there are guys who are banged up, most notably quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid who will be day-to-day as Utah prepares to host Arizona at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Commits To First PGA Event Of 2022/23 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will embark on his first 2022/23 season event when he tees it up at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The last tournament Finau featured in was the Presidents Cup when he contributed to Team...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Locations announced for six temples in North, South America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

When will it snow?

What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
davishighnews.com

Is Lees the best Mongolian food in Utah?

Lees is a Mongolian type of restaurant located in Ogden Utah that was established in 1978 it is. known for its hospitality and its mouthwatering Mongolian food. “My favorite place in Ogden. Been coming here since 1979. Always friendly always good. Back. in the day the art of the stack...
OGDEN, UT
utahbusiness.com

We still can’t afford houses in Utah

Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Heber field veterinarian honored for fighting disease outbreak

A Heber City field veterinarian who's fighting a bird flu outbreak affecting meat factories statewide recently received an award from the state. During a busy year for field veterinarian Dr. Robert Erickson fighting bird flu outbreaks, Governor Spencer Cox recognized him with an award for outstanding public service earlier this month.
HEBER CITY, UT
subletteexaminer.com

Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy