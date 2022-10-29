ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch hosts pumpkin painting event

By Will Price
 3 days ago

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With Halloween around the corner, dozens of families made the trip to the Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch for a pumpkin painting event on Saturday.

Executive director for the location, Scott Minier, said the event helps them work with local families outside of the summer months, their most popular time of the year.

“This is a good way in the offseason, when we’re not doing summer retreats or summer camps, for us to do events bonding with the local kids,” he said.

There were plenty of pumpkins, but also refreshments and a bouncy house for those who made the trip. Minier said this year’s event, the second they have held, was a bigger success than last year, and he credited a number of partnerships.

“We’ve had really good partnerships with the area schools. In Vigo County, and Vermillion County, and here in Clay county,” he said. “Of course, the sheriff’s office also helped promote it. The sheriffs are here, the deputies are here, and that’s part of our mission, is bonding, with the local kids.”

Minier said they planned to bring the event back next year, and hoped to add a corn maze as well.

Community Policy