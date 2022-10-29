ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

City of Spokane reveals winter weather action plan

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday, Mayor Nadine Woodward shared the city’s plan to tackle the upcoming winter season. Mayor Woodward said the city has added more satellites to its snow response system in the hope that plows will respond more quickly. "Those satellite locations allow our plows not to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Thor-Freya construction delayed to the end of the month

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Thor-Freya Construction Project is going to take a little longer than expected. The City of Spokane says crews are working on adding concrete, which is a time-consuming project. They say the construction will finish on November 30. The City says it will be worth it, saying it will keep the corridor in good condition for longer....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane police arrest stabbing suspect near Peaceful Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing near Peaceful Valley in Spokane. The stabbing was reported on West Riverside Ave. and South A Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to SPD, the victim suffered stab wounds in his upper-arm and face, but is reported...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Camp Hope residents sue to stop local governments from clearing encampment

Residents of Camp Hope, a large homeless community on Washington State Department of Transportation land in Spokane, have sued local governments over plans to clear the encampment. Camp residents, as well as Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington, which are also suing, said clearing the camp is unconstitutional, and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash at right lane of WB I-90 at Lincoln Exit cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking the right lane of Westbound I-90 at the Lincoln Street Exit has been cleared. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT also said just as this collision cleared,  another one directly across on EB I-90 was blocking the right lane near the Division Street/US 2 Exit. That crash has also...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

1 man stabbed at People's Park, on way to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed one man camping in People's Park has been stabbed and is on the way to the hospital. According to SPD, somebody came into the man's camping area and started stabbing him. The man is expected to be okay. SPD caught the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here's how the Salvation Army took over the Trent Shelter contract

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army started its contract as the new operator of the Trent and Cannon Street homeless shelters Tuesday morning. The non-profit, The Guardians Foundation, used to operate these shelters until the city abruptly ended that contract last week. Let's break down how we got here.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Twin Lakes Channel to get sediment removed

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Sediment is being removed from the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes to improve water quality for wildlife, boaters and the overall community, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Twin Lakes Improvement Association, a nonprofit formed in 1956 to improve and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

KREM2

