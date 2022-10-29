Read full article on original website
City of Spokane reveals winter weather action plan
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday, Mayor Nadine Woodward shared the city’s plan to tackle the upcoming winter season. Mayor Woodward said the city has added more satellites to its snow response system in the hope that plows will respond more quickly. "Those satellite locations allow our plows not to...
Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
Spokane County allocates over $12 million for new neighborhood features
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to use over $12 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to improve and add new features to local communities. The money will be allocated to the following programs: $11 million to improve the Plante’s Ferry and develop a new park in the West Plains to Spokane County...
Thor-Freya construction delayed to the end of the month
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Thor-Freya Construction Project is going to take a little longer than expected. The City of Spokane says crews are working on adding concrete, which is a time-consuming project. They say the construction will finish on November 30. The City says it will be worth it, saying it will keep the corridor in good condition for longer....
Resource tent for I-90 homeless encampment receives temporary permit from Spokane Fire Department
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 has learned that the resource tent set up by Jewel's Helping Hands for the I-90 homeless camp can now operate legally. On Oct. 27, the Spokane Fire Department granted the tent a special event/evaluation permit, meaning that the tent can operate legally until June 2023.
'Loud boom': Spokane police confirm explosive device went off in Hillyard neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed an explosive device went off inside a Hillyard neighborhood recycling bin just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. SPD said it went off at the intersection of Everett and Regal. Multiple neighbors in the area heard the explosion and called police. "At...
Spokane police arrest stabbing suspect near Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing near Peaceful Valley in Spokane. The stabbing was reported on West Riverside Ave. and South A Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to SPD, the victim suffered stab wounds in his upper-arm and face, but is reported...
Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
Spokane County sheriff undeterred by lawsuit, still disbanding homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Three residents of a Spokane, Washington, homeless camp and two service providers have asked a federal court to stop local leaders from disbanding the site near Interstate 90 in November. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told The Center Square on Monday that he is proceeding...
Human Composting: Turning human remains into life-giving soil
SPOKANE, Wash. — Human composting. The term might raise an eyebrow. It’s a new process that could be catching on. It’s one of a few, newer, and more sustainable options being offered to the Spokane community as a final resting place for their loved ones. First made legal in Washington back in May of 2020, it’s just our state &...
Spokane mayor and police chief hold telephone town hall to discuss crime in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police continue to investigate a homicide in the Peaceful Valley area where a man's body was found bound and gagged. According to the latest data from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the city has seen 13 homicides this year, an 8% increase compared to this time last year.
Camp Hope residents sue to stop local governments from clearing encampment
Residents of Camp Hope, a large homeless community on Washington State Department of Transportation land in Spokane, have sued local governments over plans to clear the encampment. Camp residents, as well as Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington, which are also suing, said clearing the camp is unconstitutional, and...
Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.
Crash at right lane of WB I-90 at Lincoln Exit cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking the right lane of Westbound I-90 at the Lincoln Street Exit has been cleared. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT also said just as this collision cleared, another one directly across on EB I-90 was blocking the right lane near the Division Street/US 2 Exit. That crash has also...
Spokane Pumpkin House wows residents with large display of creative jack-o'-lanterns
SPOKANE, Wash. — One Spokane home is turning heads this Halloween with a massive pumpkin display, each of them carved by hand thanks to dozens of volunteers. "Every year they say the same thing," Homeowner Jorge Alvarez said. "'Why do you keep doing it?' It's a lot of pumpkins, but it's a great way to bring the community together."
Idaho Transportation Department proposes major I-90 construction project due to influx of people
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – As the influx of new residents continues in our region, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is planning some upgrades to major roadways, including I-90. ITD is proposing two options to the public that would cost millions of dollars. “I-90 is used by so many...
1 man stabbed at People's Park, on way to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed one man camping in People's Park has been stabbed and is on the way to the hospital. According to SPD, somebody came into the man's camping area and started stabbing him. The man is expected to be okay. SPD caught the...
Here's how the Salvation Army took over the Trent Shelter contract
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army started its contract as the new operator of the Trent and Cannon Street homeless shelters Tuesday morning. The non-profit, The Guardians Foundation, used to operate these shelters until the city abruptly ended that contract last week. Let's break down how we got here.
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
Twin Lakes Channel to get sediment removed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Sediment is being removed from the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes to improve water quality for wildlife, boaters and the overall community, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Twin Lakes Improvement Association, a nonprofit formed in 1956 to improve and...
