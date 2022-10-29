ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Weber State bounces back with 24-21 win over Montana

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off its first loss of the season, a heartbreaking 43-38 defeat at Montana State, the 7th-ranked Weber State football team rebounded nicely with an impressive 24-21 win over #10 Montana Saturday at Stewart Stadium.

Bronson Barron threw two touchdown passes, while Dontae McMillan rushed for 100 yards as the Wildcats improved to 7-1 on the season.

The Wildcats defense was dominant, holding Montana to just 114 total yards and 10 first downs.

“I’m very proud of our guys,” said Weber State head coach Jay Hill. “They fought, they clawed, they dug. It wasn’t always perfect, it never is going to be when you play a great team, but I’m happy with the way they responded and happy with so many individual performances that came up throughout the game.”

Weber State took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter after a 47-yard touchdown run by Damon Bankston, who finished the game with 79 yards rushing on nine carries.

Weber State gives up four safeties in wild 43-38 loss

Grizzlies quarterback Kris Brown gave Montana a 10-7 lead with a 4-yard touchdown run, before Kyle Thompson tied the score at half with a 28-yard field goal.

After Montana grabbed a 13-10 lead in the third quarter, Bronson found a wide open Ty MacPherson, who sprinted down the sideline for a 69-yard touchdown to put Weber State back on top, 17-13.

Barron threw his second touchdown of the game, a 12-yard strike to Hayden Meacham, as the Wildcats extended its lead to 24-13 with 5:56 left in the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies narrowed the gap immediately, as Malik Flowers returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to cut the Weber lead to 24-21 after a successful two-point conversion.

But the Wildcats were able to eat up the final 5:43 of the clock on the ground, capped by a three-yard run on 4th and 1 by Kris Jackson.

Steven Bryant had two of Weber State’s four sacks. Winston Reid led the defensive effort with a team-high 14 tackles. Jack Kelly added 1.5 sacks for the Wildcats.

Weber State racked up 345 yards of total offense, with 192 coming on the ground. Barron completed 14 of 23 passes for 153 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Justin Malone led the Wildcats in receptions with eight catches for 49 yards.

“I thought the defense played outstanding all game,” Hill said. “The offense, so many good things that they did there.  The only way I can say it is very proud, happy with what they did.”

Weber State (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky) next hosts #3 Sacramento State November 5th at 1:00 p.m.

ABC4

ABC4

