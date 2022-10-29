Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover.

Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks.

Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the classic is one of the most consistent economic boosts for Birmingham.

“It’s financially sound for Birmingham,” District Attorney Carr said. “Obviously, the hotels, the schools benefit, the people benefit, the moral of the community benefit. So, as you can see, rain, sleet, or snow, we show up and we show out for the Magic City Classic.”

Smokey Sam’s BBQ has sold their ‘never ending turkey legs’ on site for the last 10 years.

Owner Samuel Kenneday Jr. says he’s never seen so many people, especially since the pandemic.

“People have been getting turkey legs all day, and that’s what I like about it, you know,” Kenneday said. “Last night, yesterday, so, so far so good.”

Local artist, Hicue, says the exposure he and others receive at the classic for their businesses is simply unbeatable.

“It’s a great thing,” Hicue said. “You know the clubs, the food, the stores, the paraphernalia, just, you know, parking, the parking tickets people got to pay for. I think it’s just great for the money and every aspect.”

Though another Magic City Classic has come and gone, the vendors tell CBS42 they’ve enjoyed all the business this year’s game has brought in and that they’re already pumped for next year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.