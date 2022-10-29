Homewood Police investigating fatal shooting at CVS

HOMEWOOD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the CVS parking lot on West Valley Avenue Saturday afternoon and left a man dead.

According to HPD, police arrived on scene and found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries. No suspects are currently in custody.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, please call HPD at 205 332 6200 or Crime Stoppers at 205 254 7777.

