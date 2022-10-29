ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Homewood Police investigating fatal shooting at CVS

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vv7Hp_0irfMcY700

HOMEWOOD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the CVS parking lot on West Valley Avenue Saturday afternoon and left a man dead.

According to HPD, police arrived on scene and found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries. No suspects are currently in custody.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, please call HPD at 205 332 6200 or Crime Stoppers at 205 254 7777.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

24-year-old killed after crashing into officer

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police are investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, an accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Hugh Thomas Bridge going from the city of Northport into Tuscaloosa around 2:07 a.m. Upon arrival, Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar […]
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Fultondale police officer struck by vehicle along I-65

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fultondale police officer was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning along I-65 NB just past the Walker Chapel Road exit. According to Fultondale Fire Chief McKenzie, the officer was assisting a stranded driver whose vehicle was stalled on the interstate at the time of the incident. McKenzie said another […]
FULTONDALE, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man found shot to death inside car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a car Friday night. According to Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 45th Place North on reports of a Shot Spotter alert at around 6 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, around 1 a.m., a woman fired shots at the car of another woman that she got into a physical altercation with inside a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested in connection to convenience store robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to a robbery that occurred at a convenience store last week. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the BPD, 23-year-old Derrick Hardy was arrested after officers obtained a warrant for first-degree robbery. On Oct. 23, officers responded to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Two charged in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects are under arrest following a fatal shooting in Birmingham on October 22. According to Birmingham Police, 43-year-old Marcello Hopson was shot at the Chevron on 64th Street North around 10:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find Hopson sitting in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Hopson was taken to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 2

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 2nd Ave. S.W; purse with contents. November 1. burglary-3rd degree, criminal mischief; Katherine St. N.W; damage to window; $100. Arrests . November 1. Hale,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Englewood Elementary school buses badly damaged after fire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Englewood Elementary school buses caught on fire Wednesday evening, resulting in heavy damage to both vehicles. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jack Kennedy says a transformer near the school caught fire around 6:30 p.m. This lead to a nearby field catching fire which spread to the area where the buses […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Judge rules Derick Brown's police statements are admissible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge has ruled Derick Brown's police statements are admissible in her upcoming trial for the fatal kidnapping of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney. McKinney was abducted in October 2019 and found dead ten days later in debris from a trash bin. Brown and Patrick Stallworth were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

21-year-old pedestrian killed on 3rd Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking in the road Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 21-year-old Ramon James Turman was walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a car. The investigation is ongoing. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy