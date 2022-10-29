ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals hosted 4 WRs on workouts while Ja'Marr Chase battles injury

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have a depth issue at wide receiver with Ja’Marr Chase out an indefinite amount of time and other names on the roster at the position dealing with injuries, too.

As such, the Bengals worked out four wideouts recently, per ESPN’s Field Yates:

  • Dede Westbrook
  • Dazz Newsome
  • Victor Bolden
  • JaVonta Payton

Westbrook is the most notable, as this isn’t the first time they have been in contact with him and he was one of the names we brought up as a guy they could go and get for help.

Given that Chase didn’t even go to injured reserve, the Bengals probably aren’t going to make a big move beyond possibly signing a depth guy like the names above. Otherwise, they’ll lean on practice squad callups such as Trenton Irwin.

