Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gator Country
How Florida adjusted at halftime to make headway against Georgia’s defense
You often hear announcers proclaim that a team made adjustments at halftime when a team performs better after the break. Sometimes it’s true; sometimes it’s not. It’s just a thing that broadcasters have developed a habit of saying regardless. Florida’s offense did make some adjustments, though, and...
dawgnation.com
Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida
Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
Florida, Georgia and SEC Respond to Antisemitic Messaging in Jacksonville
Numerous antisemitic messages were witnessed across Jacksonville around the Florida-Georgia game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter
Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
wogx.com
Anti-Semitic message displayed on stadium during Florida Gators game
During the football game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, the phrase “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the outside of one of the end zones at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a reference to recent anti-Semitic comments that Ye has made on social media and in interviews.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reporter heard on hot mic: 'I don't give a (bleep). I will be here longer than Billy Napier.'
A Florida beat reporter has drawn the ire of some Gators fans on social media for comments picked up by a hot mic on Monday. Florida live streams Billy Napier’s Monday press conference, allowing fans to listen online. The big story this Monday was the surprising news that defensive starter Brenton Cox is no longer a member of the team.
WCJB
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
Gator Country
The freshman connection: Riley Kugel and Denzel Aberdeen
Freshman guards Riley Kugel and Denzel Aberdeen came together to the University of Florida during the offseason to experience collegiate basketball at the Hugh Hathcock Basketball Complex for the very first time, running drills side-by-side with one another. However, this isn’t the first time they have played on the same court before.
Jacksonville police: Antisemitic displays after Georgia/Florida game protected by First Amendment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office distributed a press release, confirming it is aware of the issue. Photos and videos of the words: "Kanye was right...
WCJB
Linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. dismissed from Gator football team
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A tough season for the Florida football team took another turn on Monday with the dismissal of redshirt junior outside linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. Head coach Billy Napier confirmed at his Monday press conference that UF is moving on without one of its top pass rushers.
Gov. DeSantis weighs in after antisemitic displays in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Governor of Florida is weighing in. Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, says, "Gov. DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish...
Gator Country
Friday Night Frenzy recap week 10: Florida Gators recruiting
It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are trying to shine on the field to impress college coaches and win a state championship ring before heading to college. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to...
horseandrider.com
43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year
The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problem stressing out disabled veteran in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Like most of us, Monique Bates is trying to save a few extra bucks. In January, she purchased solar panels to lower the cost of her electric bill. "Some guys were walking through the neighborhood and asked if I would be interested in getting solar panels and I said...sure," Monique Bates explained.
Luke Bryan Responds to Backlash From Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Concert Appearance
Luke Bryan responded to an appearance by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis at his recent concert in Jacksonville, Florida on Oct. 28. The country singer and American Idol judge acknowledged that the Florida governor is a “very polarizing figure.” Bryan said that the purpose of the event was not a political move, but instead an attempt to help raise funding for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
First Coast News
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian benefit concert in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena in December. The night will also feature performances by Ira Dean, Brian Kelley (of Florida Georgia Line), Tracy Lawrence and Ted Nugent. “You know we are...
valdostatoday.com
Vikings takes on Camden in final region game
LOWNDES CO. – Tickets are available for the Vikings match up against Camden in the year’s final region game. On Friday November 4, our Vikings will travel to Kingsland, GA to take on Camden County High School. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Chris Gilman Stadium. The stadium is located at 1000 Wildcat Drive SW in Kingsland.
Anti-Semitic signs show up around Jacksonville: Local leaders condemning these actions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is learning more about antisemitic messages spotted around Jacksonville this weekend. The tweets and videos below show one of the hateful messages that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The projection says, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”
