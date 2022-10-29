ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

dawgnation.com

Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida

Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter

Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wogx.com

Anti-Semitic message displayed on stadium during Florida Gators game

During the football game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, the phrase “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the outside of one of the end zones at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a reference to recent anti-Semitic comments that Ye has made on social media and in interviews.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Gator Country

The freshman connection: Riley Kugel and Denzel Aberdeen

Freshman guards Riley Kugel and Denzel Aberdeen came together to the University of Florida during the offseason to experience collegiate basketball at the Hugh Hathcock Basketball Complex for the very first time, running drills side-by-side with one another. However, this isn’t the first time they have played on the same court before.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. dismissed from Gator football team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A tough season for the Florida football team took another turn on Monday with the dismissal of redshirt junior outside linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. Head coach Billy Napier confirmed at his Monday press conference that UF is moving on without one of its top pass rushers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Friday Night Frenzy recap week 10: Florida Gators recruiting

It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are trying to shine on the field to impress college coaches and win a state championship ring before heading to college. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
horseandrider.com

43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
American Songwriter

Luke Bryan Responds to Backlash From Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Concert Appearance

Luke Bryan responded to an appearance by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis at his recent concert in Jacksonville, Florida on Oct. 28. The country singer and American Idol judge acknowledged that the Florida governor is a “very polarizing figure.” Bryan said that the purpose of the event was not a political move, but instead an attempt to help raise funding for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian benefit concert in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena in December. The night will also feature performances by Ira Dean, Brian Kelley (of Florida Georgia Line), Tracy Lawrence and Ted Nugent. “You know we are...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Vikings takes on Camden in final region game

LOWNDES CO. – Tickets are available for the Vikings match up against Camden in the year’s final region game. On Friday November 4, our Vikings will travel to Kingsland, GA to take on Camden County High School. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Chris Gilman Stadium. The stadium is located at 1000 Wildcat Drive SW in Kingsland.
KINGSLAND, GA

