Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Casper’s Funky Junk District store to close, but block festivals will continue
CASPER, Wyo. — A unique business in central Casper will close by the year’s end. According to a series of social media posts, Funky Junk at 615 S. Durbin will close at the end of December. The posts say the store’s creators will carry on individually, and the...
oilcity.news
Bull Horn Brewing officially opening in Casper on Nov. 1
CASPER, Wyo. — Bull Horn Brewing held a soft opening and “Zombie Crawl” event on Saturday and will be officially opening its doors on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the new Casper brewery announced Monday via Facebook. With both food and beer available, Bull Horn will open for lunch...
oilcity.news
Casper VA Clinic to offer free donuts to veterans on Nov. 7
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Veterans Affairs Clinic team will be offering free donuts to veterans in the Casper area on Monday, Nov. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. “We see and care for Veterans every day,” registered nurse Rori Carubie said. “However, we wanted to kick off the week leading up to Veterans Day with this treat to make sure they know how much we appreciate their service.”
sweetwaternow.com
Commissioners to Learn About McKenzie Home Project
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Casper resident Debra Moerke announced her plans to the community several months ago to restore the Washington Square building and turn it into a transitional home for single mothers. The project is known as the McKenzie Home. Moerke will give an informational presentation on the...
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treaters Hit the Streets in Casper on Halloween Night
Every year on October 31st, even on a school night, doorknobs and dogs sound the alarm. It was a BOO-tiful night in Natrona County. An army of little monsters was out and about collecting their dues. Other cities shift towards new traditions and less trick-or-treating, but not this one. Halloween...
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice unveiling new virtual ‘Honor Wall’ during open house for veterans
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be holding an open house for veterans and their families from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 319 S. Wilson St. in Casper. Central Wyoming Hospice, a member of the national We Honor Veterans program, will be unveiling...
PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating
If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
oilcity.news
City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit running reduced schedule on Veterans Day
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Nov. 11, Casper Area Transit operations will be running on reduced schedules due to the Veterans Day holiday. LINK will begin service at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. ASSIST will begin service at 7 a.m. and end at 5:15 p.m. ASSIST rides for Nov. 11 need to be requested by Nov. 9 or 10 before 3 p.m. and are dependent on availability. The Transit Office will be closed on Nov. 11, so tokens and passes will not be available for purchase.
oilcity.news
Tyler Cessor steps down as ART 321 executive director
CASPER, Wyo. — After three years with ART 321, Executive Director Tyler Cessor is stepping down from his role with the local nonprofit arts incubator. Cessor, who took the executive director position in January 2020, said in a statement that Monday will be his last day with ART 321.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Griffin; Wickwire
Eric James Griffin, 28, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly October 11, 2022. Eric was born March 10, 1994, to Bonnie Griffin in Casper, Wyoming. When he was younger, the family moved to Arkansas to spend time with their grandmother. Later, they returned to Casper. He had a son, Jayson...
oilcity.news
Improper smoking material blamed in Friday structure fire
CASPER, Wyo. — The accidental improper disposal of smoking materials is believed to have been the cause of a Friday night structure fire at a residence on the 1200 block of Forest Drive. Firefighters arrived to the single-family home after the call came in at 10:15 p.m. to find...
oilcity.news
The THRIVE Advisor’s Smart Conference
All the things you think you know but don’t that are costing you money. Making poor decisions in your daily life can lead to dire consequences. Taking advice from a well-intentioned friend to just shop for the lowest price when buying homeowner’s insurance, for example, could result in financial ruin.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis
Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Darren Hopman for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
oilcity.news
Flu and respiratory infection rising early in Natrona County; health officials predict more severe flu season
CASPER, Wyo. — Cases of flu and viral respiratory infection are climbing earlier than usual in Natrona County, and health forecasters are expecting a more severe flu season than usual, according to the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. The department is recommending seasonal flu shots for those six months of...
oilcity.news
Obituary: Steven Guy Maya
Steve Maya of Glenrock, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the age of 64. He was born Saturday, August 23, 1958, in Lexington, Nebraska, to parents Jose “Joe” Maya and Permela “Jane” Barnes. He attended and graduated Lexington High School...
oilcity.news
Casper City Council setting Nov. 15 as hearing for transfer of Urban Bottle’s liquor licence to The Drinkery
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will look to establish Nov. 15 as the public hearing date to consider a transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license tied to the building at 410 S. Ash St. to a new owner. Retail Liquor License No. 36...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council taking up new anti-discrimination ordinance, repeat false alarm penalties Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will hold first readings for two proposed new ordinances, one relating to protections against discrimination and the other to establishing new penalties for repeat false private and panic alarms. The first reading for the proposed new false private alarm ordinance...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/26/22–11/1/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Comments / 0