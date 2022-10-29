ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Bull Horn Brewing officially opening in Casper on Nov. 1

CASPER, Wyo. — Bull Horn Brewing held a soft opening and “Zombie Crawl” event on Saturday and will be officially opening its doors on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the new Casper brewery announced Monday via Facebook. With both food and beer available, Bull Horn will open for lunch...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper VA Clinic to offer free donuts to veterans on Nov. 7

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Veterans Affairs Clinic team will be offering free donuts to veterans in the Casper area on Monday, Nov. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. “We see and care for Veterans every day,” registered nurse Rori Carubie said. “However, we wanted to kick off the week leading up to Veterans Day with this treat to make sure they know how much we appreciate their service.”
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Commissioners to Learn About McKenzie Home Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Casper resident Debra Moerke announced her plans to the community several months ago to restore the Washington Square building and turn it into a transitional home for single mothers. The project is known as the McKenzie Home. Moerke will give an informational presentation on the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Area Transit running reduced schedule on Veterans Day

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Nov. 11, Casper Area Transit operations will be running on reduced schedules due to the Veterans Day holiday. LINK will begin service at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. ASSIST will begin service at 7 a.m. and end at 5:15 p.m. ASSIST rides for Nov. 11 need to be requested by Nov. 9 or 10 before 3 p.m. and are dependent on availability. The Transit Office will be closed on Nov. 11, so tokens and passes will not be available for purchase.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Tyler Cessor steps down as ART 321 executive director

CASPER, Wyo. — After three years with ART 321, Executive Director Tyler Cessor is stepping down from his role with the local nonprofit arts incubator. Cessor, who took the executive director position in January 2020, said in a statement that Monday will be his last day with ART 321.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Griffin; Wickwire

Eric James Griffin, 28, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly October 11, 2022. Eric was born March 10, 1994, to Bonnie Griffin in Casper, Wyoming. When he was younger, the family moved to Arkansas to spend time with their grandmother. Later, they returned to Casper. He had a son, Jayson...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Improper smoking material blamed in Friday structure fire

CASPER, Wyo. — The accidental improper disposal of smoking materials is believed to have been the cause of a Friday night structure fire at a residence on the 1200 block of Forest Drive. Firefighters arrived to the single-family home after the call came in at 10:15 p.m. to find...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

The THRIVE Advisor’s Smart Conference

All the things you think you know but don’t that are costing you money. Making poor decisions in your daily life can lead to dire consequences. Taking advice from a well-intentioned friend to just shop for the lowest price when buying homeowner’s insurance, for example, could result in financial ruin.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis

Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituary: Steven Guy Maya

Steve Maya of Glenrock, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the age of 64. He was born Saturday, August 23, 1958, in Lexington, Nebraska, to parents Jose “Joe” Maya and Permela “Jane” Barnes. He attended and graduated Lexington High School...
GLENROCK, WY

