Helping furry heroes: Melbourne BarktoberFest raises money for rescue dogs

MELBOURNE, Fla. — October is National Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month, and a Central Florida organization helped bring the community closer to some furry heroes.

Touch of Grey Rescue hosted the BarktoberFest event Saturday to help raise money for senior and special-needs dogs.

At the Intracoastal Brewing Company in Melbourne, families participated in “barking bingo,” a pet photo booth, a pet costume contest, live music and story time.

100% of the proceeds from BarktoberFest will go to Touch of Grey Rescue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides care to senior and special-needs dogs in shelters.

