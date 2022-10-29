Helping furry heroes: Melbourne BarktoberFest raises money for rescue dogs
MELBOURNE, Fla. — October is National Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month, and a Central Florida organization helped bring the community closer to some furry heroes.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Touch of Grey Rescue hosted the BarktoberFest event Saturday to help raise money for senior and special-needs dogs.
At the Intracoastal Brewing Company in Melbourne, families participated in “barking bingo,” a pet photo booth, a pet costume contest, live music and story time.
100% of the proceeds from BarktoberFest will go to Touch of Grey Rescue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides care to senior and special-needs dogs in shelters.
See a map of the location below:
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0