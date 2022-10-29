ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Chicago

Bears Show Signs They're Building Legit Offense Around Justin Fields

Bears show signs they're building legit offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don’t look now, but is the Bears offense on its way to carrying the defense? For the second week in a row, the offense and Justin Fields took a step in the right direction and outpaced their season average in scoring. Coming into Week 8, the Bears had averaged 18 points per game. On Sunday they put up 29 points.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Bulls' Patrick Williams Can Build Off Season-Best Performance

How Williams can build off season-best performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams finished with a season-high 12 points and seven rebounds in the Chicago Bulls' victory over the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night. To which head coach Billy Donovan basically said: Do it again. "With a guy being...
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren't panicking

MIAMI — (AP) — This is not uncharted territory for Stephen Curry. It’s close, though. Until now, the last time the Warriors guard had played in four consecutive road losses was nearly a decade ago — Feb. 26 through March 2, 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet, was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list and wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Alex Stalock Exits Game After Violent Collision

Alex Stalock exits game after violent collision originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks were hit with another injury on Tuesday after goaltender Alex Stalock left the game early in the first period following a scary collision in front of his own net. New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Made Wrong Read on Bears Bad 2-Point Conversion

Justin Fields made wrong read on busted 2-pt try originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears did well to fight back from a 28-7 deficit to give themselves an opportunity to pull within three points of the Cowboys with a touchdown partway through the third quarter. They showed resilience to keep soldiering on when other teams may have packed it in at halftime. But both the Bears’ comeback trail and Justin Fields were squashed on the team’s two-point try following that third-quarter score.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman posts series of troubling tweets

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. That also leads to some troubling paths. Such was the case when Stroman decided to like a tweet from Jason Whitlock defending anti-Semitic comments from Nets’ star Kyrie Irving. Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy