East Lansing, MI

Injury Update: Michigan State still missing a couple starters on defense, special teams

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
 3 days ago

The Spartans' defensive line depth continues to be limited heading into tonight's game vs. Michigan

Michigan State football is just minutes away from kickoff against in-state rival Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The Spartans will be without multiple starters on defense and special teams, however it appears that several players who have been out multiple weeks could make their return against the Wolverines.

Defensive end Khris Bogle is not expected to play for the fifth consecutive game. The transfer from Florida was injured in Week 4 against Minnesota and has not been in uniform since.

Linebacker Ben VanSumeren has not been seen dressed or warming up with the team either. The senior missed the Wisconsin game two weeks ago.

Starting long snapper Hank Pepper did not warm up with the specialist for the third consecutive game and is not expected to play.

In a nice turn of events, starting defensive end Jeff Pietrowski is dressed and warming up for Michigan State. The junior has been out for multiple weeks with an undisclosed injury. While there's no guarentee he'll be able to go tonight for the Spartans, seeing him warming up is a great sign.

Safeties Kendall Brooks and Jaden Mangham are both dressed for MSU as well. Brooks missed the Wisconsin game, while Mangham has been 'Out' since suffering a scary head and neck injury against Ohio State.

Defensive end Avery Dunn and wide receiver and kick returner Tyrell Henry are both dressed and participating in warm-ups for Michigan State as well.

Spartan Nation will continue to monitor the injury status here in Ann Arbor.

EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

