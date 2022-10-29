Report: Edson Alvarez Speaks On Failed Move To Chelsea

Edson Alvarez has been speaking about his failed move to Chelsea recently.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Edson Alvarez was close to joining Chelsea in the summer, but in the end Ajax wouldn't let him leave the club due to the large influx of player's they had already let go already.

Chelsea bid £50million in the closing days of the summer transfer window, but in the end it wasn't enough to sign the Mexican midfielder. The blue's have not given up however, and are still keen on making the transfer happen.

Edson Alvarez has been speaking about the failed transfer recently, and how he hopes it can be revisited soon.

Edson Alvarez has been speaking about his failed move to Chelsea.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano , Edson Alvarez has been speaking about his failed move to Chelsea in the summer, and it is not good reading for the fans of Ajax.

Ajax fans will have been happy he stayed at the club, but will not be happy after hearing that he is still quite desperate to leave after the first opportunity he gets.

Speaking to ESPN Netherlands, Edson Alvarez had this to say,

"I am very disappointed about it. But I am convinced that one day another big club will come for me. This winter, or in the summer. For now I can only focus on Ajax.

As a player you are aware that this would change everything. A better league, a better life for you and for your family. This is what it's all about for me. I am here for my love for football but also for my family."

Poor reading as an Ajax fan, but great from a Chelsea point of view.

Read More Chelsea Stories