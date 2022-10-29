ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change

Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates Ohio State's current role for Chip Trayanum

Ryan Day confirmed that Chip Trayanum is now a full-time running back if the team needs him to be. This was discussed at Tuesday’s presser. Trayanum could have stepped in at RB if more injuries happened on Saturday. Miyan Williams left the Penn State game with an injury in Week 9. TreVeyon Henderson took over the majority of touches in the Buckeyes’ backfield afterwards.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

JT Tuimoloau draws 'historic' review from Ohio State coaching staff for Week 9 performance

J.T. Tuimoloau had one of the best games of his career on Saturday. He earned praise from Ryan Day and Jim Knowles at Tuesday’s press conference. Day called what Tuimoloau did “one of the most historic games in college football.” He also said that it’s not an exaggeration to call it that. Tuimoloau had 6 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery against Penn State.
247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State at No. 2: Fans, media react to Buckeyes’ CFP ranking

Ohio State comes in at No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes, 8-0, are behind only the also-undefeated Tennessee Volunteers. Georgia and Clemson come in at 3 and 4 respectively. The No. 2 ranking prompted a mixed reaction amongst CFB fans and...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings

A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair: Case was made for Ohio State to be ranked No. 1

Ohio State checks in at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff. Tennessee topped the first CFP poll of 2022. During a post-reveal media teleconference, selection committee chair Boo Corrigan shared that a case was made for Ohio State to be No. 1 during the voting process:. I wish...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI previews team with best chance to win in Ohio State-Northwestern cross-divisional contest

Ohio State and Northwestern are set to face off in Week 10. The Football Power Index has already predicted who is going to win. The Buckeyes beat Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Ohio State is 8-0 after the 44-31 win. J.T. Tuimoloau announced his arrival against the Nittany Lions with 6 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.
EVANSTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Kayden McDonald, 2023 4-star DL, announces B1G commitment

Kayden McDonald is heading to B1G country. The news broke on Monday afternoon all across social media. McDonald chose Ohio State over the likes of Florida, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The 247Sports Composite has him listed as the No. 40 DL and No. 27 ranked player from his home state of Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State commit downplays upcoming attendance to SEC location for marquee Week 10 matchup

Luke Montgomery will be visiting Athens during the Tennessee-Georgia game in Week 10. He quickly explained on social media that it is not as a recruit. Luke will be at the game as a guest visitor to his brother Ryan. Luke is a 4-star OT from the 2023 class, while Ryan is a QB from the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. Luke has been committed to Ohio State since February.
COLUMBUS, OH
nittanysportsnow.com

Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games

Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy