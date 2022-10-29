Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change
Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates Ohio State's current role for Chip Trayanum
Ryan Day confirmed that Chip Trayanum is now a full-time running back if the team needs him to be. This was discussed at Tuesday’s presser. Trayanum could have stepped in at RB if more injuries happened on Saturday. Miyan Williams left the Penn State game with an injury in Week 9. TreVeyon Henderson took over the majority of touches in the Buckeyes’ backfield afterwards.
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau draws 'historic' review from Ohio State coaching staff for Week 9 performance
J.T. Tuimoloau had one of the best games of his career on Saturday. He earned praise from Ryan Day and Jim Knowles at Tuesday’s press conference. Day called what Tuimoloau did “one of the most historic games in college football.” He also said that it’s not an exaggeration to call it that. Tuimoloau had 6 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery against Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's chances of playing in 2022 addressed ahead of Ohio State's Week 10 game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status gets some possible good news per Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after Week 1 against Notre Dame and was able to make an appearance in the recent game against Iowa. Smith-Njigba played roughly 20 snaps but was...
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State at No. 2: Fans, media react to Buckeyes’ CFP ranking
Ohio State comes in at No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes, 8-0, are behind only the also-undefeated Tennessee Volunteers. Georgia and Clemson come in at 3 and 4 respectively. The No. 2 ranking prompted a mixed reaction amongst CFB fans and...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings
A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
Twitter reacted after Kayden McDonald announced commitment to Ohio State
The tweet Buckeye Nation loves to see - Mark Pantoni. Ohio State Director of Player Personnel Zach Grant.
Dylan Raiola, Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit, receives perfect rating: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A year ago, Ohio State football signed the highest-rated recruit in program history, and now it’s on pace to top it with 2024 quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, who has earned a perfect rating of 1.000 from 247Sports.com. Quinn Ewers picked the Buckeyes and eventually showed up...
saturdaytradition.com
Beaver Stadium shares amazing alternate angle from Week 9 flyover
Beaver Stadium hosted Ohio State for Penn State’s memorable Week 9 game. Though the final outcome was not the one fans were hoping for, it still proved to be a brilliant day in Happy Valley. The weather was near-perfect for the matchup, and the Stripe Out atmosphere in Beaver...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football announces Offensive, Defensive Players of the Game following Week 9 win
Ohio State got the job done against a ranked opponent for the first time this season. Ohio State beat Penn State 44-31 on Saturday, further asserting its dominance in the B1G East. The Buckeyes released their Players of the Game from offense and defense. The defensive MVP was an obvious...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair: Case was made for Ohio State to be ranked No. 1
Ohio State checks in at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff. Tennessee topped the first CFP poll of 2022. During a post-reveal media teleconference, selection committee chair Boo Corrigan shared that a case was made for Ohio State to be No. 1 during the voting process:. I wish...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI previews team with best chance to win in Ohio State-Northwestern cross-divisional contest
Ohio State and Northwestern are set to face off in Week 10. The Football Power Index has already predicted who is going to win. The Buckeyes beat Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Ohio State is 8-0 after the 44-31 win. J.T. Tuimoloau announced his arrival against the Nittany Lions with 6 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.
Kurelic: McDonald vibe; what I saw Friday night; and more Buckeye recruiting
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy at Dublin (Ohio) Jerome playoff...
saturdaytradition.com
Kayden McDonald, 2023 4-star DL, announces B1G commitment
Kayden McDonald is heading to B1G country. The news broke on Monday afternoon all across social media. McDonald chose Ohio State over the likes of Florida, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The 247Sports Composite has him listed as the No. 40 DL and No. 27 ranked player from his home state of Georgia.
Ohio State will feature new faces for tipoff vs. Robert Morris
A new era begins for Ohio State when it hosts Robert Morris in the Monday season opener for both squads.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State commit downplays upcoming attendance to SEC location for marquee Week 10 matchup
Luke Montgomery will be visiting Athens during the Tennessee-Georgia game in Week 10. He quickly explained on social media that it is not as a recruit. Luke will be at the game as a guest visitor to his brother Ryan. Luke is a 4-star OT from the 2023 class, while Ryan is a QB from the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. Luke has been committed to Ohio State since February.
nittanysportsnow.com
Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games
Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Why the Buckeyes deserve to be No. 1 in first Playoff rankings
On Tuesday, when the inaugural rankings of the CFP arrive, there’s not going to be a ton of mystery. Georgia will be in that all-important top 4. As will Tennessee. As will Ohio State. The 4th spot probably goes to Michigan, maybe Clemson. But here’s the thing. The Buckeyes should be No. 1.
Comments / 5