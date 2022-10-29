Read full article on original website
wbtw.com
Trick-or-treating forecast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There was a big warm-up across the viewing area today as a warm front moved up from the south. This also brought around some more humidity today as dewpoints are in the mid-to-upper 60s. During trick-or-treating hours, 4-9 p.m., the Grand Strand is going...
wbtw.com
Parts of the Pee Dee will trick-or-treat in the rain
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was another cloudy day across the Carolinas with light drizzle pestering parts of the viewing area throughout the day. No cities in the viewing area have reported a noticeable rainfall total in the last 24 hours. Mostly cloudy conditions will stay in place...
Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
lonelyplanet.com
The best time to visit South Carolina
Mild winter temperatures make beach walks a delight even in the low season © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina is famous for the southern-charm-filled cities of Charleston and Beaufort, sparkling sea islands with Gullah heritage, and the up-and-coming capital city of Columbia. When planning a visit, there’s no...
“The Best Fall Festival in SC” Returns This Weekend
The event that's nationally known as "The Best Fall Festival in SC" returns this Saturday.Morning Ag Clips. There are many great festivals that take place in South Carolina in the fall time and even bring thousands of visitors to the state. However, one festival, in particular, has generated a massive following over the years and has even been nationally recognized as the "Best Fall Festival in SC" by multiple national publications. The SC Pecan Music & Food Festival returns this weekend and for those that have never attended and are curious about all of the hype surrounding the event, hopefully, this article will convince you to check it out!
country1037fm.com
The Best Cheap Burritos in North Carolina and South Carolina
No matter if you love them smothered, meaty and cheesy or vegetarian; burritos are the tastiest, fastest and sometimes most delicious way to enjoy your lunch or dinner. Now we know the best cheap burritos in North Carolina and South Carolina. In today’s economy it isn’t easy finding one on the cheap. That is where the website Cheapism swoops in to let us know the best cheapest burritos in every state in the country.
live5news.com
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer. The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing...
When to watch Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on News13
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Viewers in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee will be able to watch holiday favorites like Frosty the Snowman, Frosty Returns, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on News13. Frosty the Snowman will air at 8 p.m. on Nov. 25 on News13, followed […]
kiss951.com
The Most Popular Fried Foods in North Carolina & South Carolina
If it’s one thing I enjoy, it’s fried food! In my opinion, you can pretty much fry any and everything. From the typical things like chicken, seafood, and potatoes to outrageous things like cookies, burgers, and veggies. A nice crunch and crispiness make just about anything taste better, right? Well, North Carolina and South Carolina are no strangers to great quality fried foods. We have some fantastic restaurant options, but also the fried fair food favorites. When we head to the fair every year, fried food is one of our favorite go-to items to check out. Seriously, how many things can they fry?
‘This is a deadly virus’: Why doctors are concerned with this year’s flu numbers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Flu season is in full swing, and this year’s numbers already have doctors concerned. News13 spoke with Dr. William Epperson, a primary care physician at Tidelands Health, in September. At the time, he called what he had seen so far “highly unusual” and said he was shocked by the flu […]
wpde.com
PHOTOS: Families, furry friends celebrate Halloween in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
WPDE — Monday night was a fun night for many as Grand Strand and Pee Dee communities headed out for trick-or-treating. So many families, kids and pets dressed up to celebrate Halloween. Several submitted their creative costumes to our ABC15 chimein.
PhillyBite
5 Best Barbecue Joints in South Carolina
South Carolina- SC takes its barbecue seriously. While the state boasts many excellent barbecue joints, each region has its definition of classic southern cuisine. Here are a few must-visit barbecue spots across the state. They feature everything from Carolina-style ribs to brisket, sausage, and chicken. Rodney Scott’s BBQ In Charleston...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
WMBF
Overnight shed fire in Horry County under investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An overnight fire in Socastee is under investigation, Horry County Fire Rescue says. HCFR said the shed fire happened in the Socastee area on Sonland Drive near Mill Pond Road. Crews confirmed no one was hurt and are investigating what sparked the fire. Stay with...
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
