PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Lanier’s late winner sends Easton field hockey into D-11 final, clinches state berth
Gabby Lanier’s reaction told the story. The Easton Area High School senior threw her hands up and hit the turf after her fourth-quarter goal put the Red Rovers ahead in the District 11 Class 3A field hockey semifinals. Lanier’s strike stood up as the second-seeded Red Rovers defeated third-seeded...
Parkland boys soccer strikes early, overwhelms Pleasant Valley in D-11 4A semis
It didn’t take the Parkland boys soccer team long to find the back of the net in the District 11 Class 4A semifinal. After taking the lead in the opening minute, the top-seeded Trojans kept up their intensity in a 4-0 win over fifth-seeded Pleasant Valley at Emmaus’ Memorial Field Tuesday night.
Kiernan connects this time vs. Northampton, clinches Emmaus boys soccer 2-OT D-11 semifinal win
Emmaus junior forward Ryan Kiernan remembers the first time this season he had a chance to score a goal late in a game against Northampton. It didn’t go so well. The second opportunity equaled success for Kiernan as he scored with 3:13 left in the second overtime to secure a 2-1 victory for the Green Hornets over the Konkrete Kids on Tuesday night at J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown.
Instant impact: Wellington, Kocher score off the bench to send Parkland girls soccer to D-11 final
It’s difficult to come off the bench and get directly into the flow of a soccer match, especially with the added pressure that playoff matches bring. In the District 11 Class 4A semifinal, senior Sejal Wellington and freshman Elayna Kocher started the game as substitutes and scored both of Parkland’s goals to send the Trojans to another district final.
Notre Dame girls volleyball wins 1st District 11 title in 16 years
Notre Dame High School’s girls volleyball team snapped a District 11 drought as old as some of its players on Tuesday night. The third-seeded Crusaders defeated fourth-seeded Panther Valley 20-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-15 in the District 11 Class 2A final at Lehighton. It’s the program’s first D-11 title since...
Times News
On This Date: (Nov. 1, 2013)
November 1, 2013 - A late drive by Northern Lehigh results in a go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion to give the Bulldogs a 22-21 comeback victory over rival Palmerton. Trailing by seven with 4:35 to play, Nolehi marches 55 yards in 13 plays, two of them fourth-down conversions, to take the lead. Nate Farber reaches the end zone on a 3-yard run with 33 seconds to play. Farber also runs in the two-point conversion to take the one-point advantage. Farber finishes with 174 yards and two scores on 39 carries, while the winners also receive a 10-yard TD pass from Chance DeLong to Ryan Rubio.
Nazareth, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Nazareth. The Easton Area High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00. The Easton Area High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.
See the Phillipsburg High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Hoboken High School marching band performed at the Tournament of Bands New Jersey State Championship hosted by Toms River East High School in Toms River.
The high school football rankings enter win-or-go-home mode
Despite one close call, rivalry week didn’t rattle the high school football rankings too severely. The biggest disruption came from Northwestern Lehigh’s division-winning rout of Southern Lehigh. The Tigers climb back into the Top 10 this week as District 11 teams prepare for the playoffs.
Free Thanksgiving turkeys in Easton for the tenth straight year
For the tenth straight year, Easton resident Frank Pintabone is organizing a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for those in need. You can pick up your free turkey at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the corner of Second and Northampton streets in Easton. The giveaway comes in a year where turkeys...
fox29.com
Quakertown fan with decked out man cave attends Union, Eagles, and all Phillies games this week
PHILADELPHIA - If you’re looking for "man cave" inspiration, look no further than Kevin Sica’s Quakertown basement. "It was a game room, but it kind of got a little carried away," said Sica. The basement, which is really more like a Philadelphia Phillies haven, wasn’t originally created for...
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
Ex-Jets QB says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts puts ‘fear’ in defenses
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is very familiar with the Houston area. Growing up as a kid from Channelview, Texas, Hurts heard his dad talk about Steve McNair and how McNair could not only throw the ball but maneuver around the pocket, being tough to bring down. Hurts also had a chance to watch the Houston Texans play because he visited the Texans practice facility many times as a kid.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg paves way for Howard Street warehouse
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council took a final vote on a controversial ordinance that had residents up in arms Thursday night. In a standing room-only meeting, council voted to adopt an ordinance outlining an amendment to the zoning at the 170 Howard St. site where Peron Development hopes to construct a 360,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse. The move paves the way for rail access, parking, supporting infrastructure and improvements for the project.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Breaking down Eagles’ needs by position groups
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is probably eyeing a wall with the list of potential names who could be added to the team’s roster. Roseman has already addressed one need on the defensive line by acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn last Wednesday from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.
Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters
A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
This Beloved Robbinsville, NJ Restaurant Seems To Be Closing Its Doors
It seems to be that Kuo Social in Robbinsville is closing its doors. If you didn’t get a chance to get there before the unofficial closing, it was a modernized Chinese restaurant that had such a great menu for both food and drinks. I loved their poke bowls and...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
