Phillipsburg, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Kiernan connects this time vs. Northampton, clinches Emmaus boys soccer 2-OT D-11 semifinal win

Emmaus junior forward Ryan Kiernan remembers the first time this season he had a chance to score a goal late in a game against Northampton. It didn’t go so well. The second opportunity equaled success for Kiernan as he scored with 3:13 left in the second overtime to secure a 2-1 victory for the Green Hornets over the Konkrete Kids on Tuesday night at J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Instant impact: Wellington, Kocher score off the bench to send Parkland girls soccer to D-11 final

It’s difficult to come off the bench and get directly into the flow of a soccer match, especially with the added pressure that playoff matches bring. In the District 11 Class 4A semifinal, senior Sejal Wellington and freshman Elayna Kocher started the game as substitutes and scored both of Parkland’s goals to send the Trojans to another district final.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

On This Date: (Nov. 1, 2013)

November 1, 2013 - A late drive by Northern Lehigh results in a go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion to give the Bulldogs a 22-21 comeback victory over rival Palmerton. Trailing by seven with 4:35 to play, Nolehi marches 55 yards in 13 plays, two of them fourth-down conversions, to take the lead. Nate Farber reaches the end zone on a 3-yard run with 33 seconds to play. Farber also runs in the two-point conversion to take the one-point advantage. Farber finishes with 174 yards and two scores on 39 carries, while the winners also receive a 10-yard TD pass from Chance DeLong to Ryan Rubio.
PALMERTON, PA
NJ.com

See the Phillipsburg High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Hoboken High School marching band performed at the Tournament of Bands New Jersey State Championship hosted by Toms River East High School in Toms River.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

The high school football rankings enter win-or-go-home mode

Despite one close call, rivalry week didn’t rattle the high school football rankings too severely. The biggest disruption came from Northwestern Lehigh’s division-winning rout of Southern Lehigh. The Tigers climb back into the Top 10 this week as District 11 teams prepare for the playoffs.
Daily Voice

Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-Jets QB says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts puts ‘fear’ in defenses

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is very familiar with the Houston area. Growing up as a kid from Channelview, Texas, Hurts heard his dad talk about Steve McNair and how McNair could not only throw the ball but maneuver around the pocket, being tough to bring down. Hurts also had a chance to watch the Houston Texans play because he visited the Texans practice facility many times as a kid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg paves way for Howard Street warehouse

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council took a final vote on a controversial ordinance that had residents up in arms Thursday night. In a standing room-only meeting, council voted to adopt an ordinance outlining an amendment to the zoning at the 170 Howard St. site where Peron Development hopes to construct a 360,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse. The move paves the way for rail access, parking, supporting infrastructure and improvements for the project.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters

A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
NAZARETH, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

