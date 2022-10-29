Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Related
For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Ryan Poles thought he inherited a potential cornerstone player for the defense in linebacker Roquan Smith when the Chicago Bears hired him as their general manager in January. A contract standoff that heated up during training camp led to a trade demand and ultimately Smith getting...
Justin Fields' lapse on fumble costs Chicago Bears in loss to Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas - Justin Fields planted both feet inches from Micah Parsons, and bunny-hopped over the Dallas linebacker who had just recovered a fumble. The Chicago quarterback wouldn't mind having that moment back. "It was my fault for just hopping over him," Fields said. "I should've tagged him." The Cowboys...
Rep. La Shawn Ford weighs in on Illinois' SAFE-T Act debuting next year
State Rep. La Shawn Ford joins Good Day Chicago to share his thoughts on the SAFE-T Act and detail what tweaks he would make to the new system beginning next year.
Frederik Gaudreau lifts Minnesota Wild past Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3 in shootout
CHICAGO - Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago's Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to help give Minnesota coach Dean Evason his 100th NHL victory.
LaVine has 20 in 4th, Bulls beat Nets in 1st game after Nash
NEW YORK - Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets’ first game after a coaching change. The Nets announced Steve Nash was out earlier in the day, then...
AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so far this season,...
Brandon Johnson joining crowded race for Chicago mayor
Accusing Mayor Lori Lightfoot of “breaking every single promise she made” to progressive voters, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson on Thursday will join the crowded field of candidates seeking to deny Lightfoot a second term.
Warmer-than-usual temps kick off November across Chicago
CHICAGO - We start with fog once again especially south half of viewing area. Today’s version won’t linger as long. Sunshine prevails and highs respond heading into the mid and upper 60s. Normal high this time of year is mid 50s. Tomorrow through Friday should top out with...
CloudBar Chicago brings the food and flavor of the city's neighborhoods into the clouds.
360 Chicago's recent renovation means we can now eat and drink at cloud level at 875 North Michigan Avenue. The emphasis at CloudBar is local, local, local. Tim McGill enjoyed the view on Good Day Chicago.
Lightscape returns to the Chicago Botanic Garden
GLENCOE, Ill. - Dates have been announced for a popular holiday event at the Chicago Botanic Garden. Lightscape will return Friday, Nov. 11, and run through Jan. 8. Outdoor trails will be illuminated with a variety of light displays. This year's event will feature a number of new displays by...
Chicago's top doctor looks into crystal ball, urges booster shots amid 'tripledemic' concerns
CHICAGO - As coronavirus cases climb once again, health officials are urging Illinoisans to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots now to help avoid a full-blown winter surge like the state has seen the past two years. Not even 15% of eligible Chicagoans have gotten the updated bivalent booster designed...
Haunted Chicago: The most haunted spots in the Windy City
Did you see a ghost walking through the Congress Hotel? It's one of many ghost stories haunting the Windy City. Author and historian Adam Selzer joined Good Day Chicago on Monday to talk about other haunted spots in the city.
Chicago's Pastor Corey Brooks comes down from rooftop, breaks ground on community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from the rooftop after 343 nights to break ground on a new community center in Woodlawn. "Eleven months ago we had zero dollars to build a community center. But now here we are, eleven months... and we have $20 million," Brooks said.
Warm up on the way for Chicago heading into November
CHICAGO - A pleasant stretch of weather is on the way heading into early November. With a good deal of sunshine, Friday's temperatures should max out close to 60 degrees in the afternoon. Tonight will be calm with some patchy fog away from the city. Saturday will be sunny and...
Chicago woman known as 'Mother of Englewood' offers safe trick-or-treating option
CHICAGO - In some Chicago neighborhoods, kids are too afraid to trick-or-treat on their own blocks. But this year, for the third year in a row, the woman they call "the Mother of Englewood" is offering a solution. "Making sure that out kids have a safe space in the community...
On the ballot: Illinois voters to decide on Workers' Rights Amendment
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in south suburban Will County Friday afternoon, urging support for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that's at the top of the fall ballot. It's the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment that would prohibit the passage of anti-union, right-to-work laws.
CPD: At least 18 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago this weekend
A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side early Sunday morning.
Harvey man pleads guilty in 2021 Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
CHICAGO - A man from Harvey has pled guilty after a 2021 carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora. Edward J. McGee, 27, has agreed to a sentence of 35 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson says he'll move out of the city if Lightfoot is re-elected
“If she got re-elected, I'll move out of the city of Chicago,” Wilson said. When asked, “Why?" Wilson responded, “Because you can't take crime, taxes high. I'm a business person as well. You know, you got red light taxes, driveway taxes, head taxes. Crime is high. Police got bad morale. Who want to live here?”
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0