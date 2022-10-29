ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Illinois may be 16th in the CFP, but the Illini control their Playoff fate

Welcome to the party, Illinois. For the first time ever, Fighting Illini fans saw their team in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night as Illinois checked in at No. 16 in 2022’s initial CFP rankings. But that joy may have just as quickly turned into dismay when 6-2 Penn State was unveiled at No. 15 ahead of the 7-1 Illini.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair Boo Corrigan details how Illinois was evaluated

Bret Bielema’s Illinois squad is having an incredible season. The Fighting Illini enter Week 10 with a 7-1. For the first time in program history, Illinois is ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25, checking in at No. 16. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan spoke to media...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay hints at potential B1G site for Week 11 slate, per report

College GameDay could reportedly be coming to the B1G for Week 11. Sun Times’ Jeff Agrest posted about where the program might be at. GameDay could be in Champaign for the Purdue-Illinois game. The Fighting Illini and Boilermakers are two of the top teams in the B1G West and could produce a great showdown on the turf.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Kearney Hub

Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph

Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska slides to No. 4 in national poll after loss to Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball’s time as the No. 1 team in the nation was short-lived. Last Wednesday, the Huskers fell to conference rival Wisconsin in three sets. It was the Huskers’ second loss of the season. Nebraska has now moved down to the No. 4...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph confirms position change coming for Nebraska DL

Mickey Joseph had something new to reveal at the weekly presser on Tuesday. Jailen Weaver is having his position changed. Weaver will now be playing on the OL for the Huskers. It was actually Weaver who came to Joseph with the idea to change positions. Joseph confirmed the switch and stated that Weaver is going to be playing tackle.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Vs. Colorado Game Thread

Welcome back to another fun filled Sunday afternoon with Nebrasketball. We missed you and welcome you back with open arms. Believe it or not, basketball season is right around the corner and today we have an old conference friend on the scheduled. The Huskers have headed to the great state...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers

Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
LINCOLN, NE
WCIA

State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL

