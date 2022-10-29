Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois may be 16th in the CFP, but the Illini control their Playoff fate
Welcome to the party, Illinois. For the first time ever, Fighting Illini fans saw their team in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night as Illinois checked in at No. 16 in 2022’s initial CFP rankings. But that joy may have just as quickly turned into dismay when 6-2 Penn State was unveiled at No. 15 ahead of the 7-1 Illini.
Colton Feist says underdog status is 'going to light a fire' for Nebraska in matchup vs. Minnesota
Colton Feist had something to say about the betting odds coming out for Nebraska’s game against Minnesota. The current odds from DraftKings have the Cornhuskers as +16 underdogs to the Golden Gophers at home. Kevin Sjuts was on hand for Feist’s comments:. “That’s going to light a fire...
CFP chair Boo Corrigan details how Illinois was evaluated
Bret Bielema’s Illinois squad is having an incredible season. The Fighting Illini enter Week 10 with a 7-1. For the first time in program history, Illinois is ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25, checking in at No. 16. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan spoke to media...
College GameDay hints at potential B1G site for Week 11 slate, per report
College GameDay could reportedly be coming to the B1G for Week 11. Sun Times’ Jeff Agrest posted about where the program might be at. GameDay could be in Champaign for the Purdue-Illinois game. The Fighting Illini and Boilermakers are two of the top teams in the B1G West and could produce a great showdown on the turf.
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
Nebraska slides to No. 4 in national poll after loss to Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball’s time as the No. 1 team in the nation was short-lived. Last Wednesday, the Huskers fell to conference rival Wisconsin in three sets. It was the Huskers’ second loss of the season. Nebraska has now moved down to the No. 4...
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
Bret Bielema reaffirms support for Illini assistant George McDonald following win over Nebraska
Bret Bielema wanted to make sure everyone knew how much he supported receivers coach George McDonald. He talked about it at Monday’s press conference. The Fighting Illini handled business against another B1G West foe on Saturday, beating Nebraska 26-9. Bielema wanted to highlight the job that McDonald has done...
Mickey Joseph confirms position change coming for Nebraska DL
Mickey Joseph had something new to reveal at the weekly presser on Tuesday. Jailen Weaver is having his position changed. Weaver will now be playing on the OL for the Huskers. It was actually Weaver who came to Joseph with the idea to change positions. Joseph confirmed the switch and stated that Weaver is going to be playing tackle.
Illinois ranked by College Football Playoff selection committee for first time in program history
The Illinois Fighting Illini made program history on Tuesday night. For the 1st time, the Illini have been ranked by the College Football Playoff selection committee. The committee placed the Illini at No. 16. The College Football Playoff had its inaugural season in 2014, and the Illini had not been...
About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
Nebraska Vs. Colorado Game Thread
Welcome back to another fun filled Sunday afternoon with Nebrasketball. We missed you and welcome you back with open arms. Believe it or not, basketball season is right around the corner and today we have an old conference friend on the scheduled. The Huskers have headed to the great state...
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
Ryan Walters reveals what powers second-half performances for Illini defense
Ryan Walters knows that his defense has been one of the best in the country during second halves of games this season. Illinois has allowed a total of 17 points in the 2nd half so far. Walters explained that what it comes down to is adjustments being made. The Illinois...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers
Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
Huskers hoops drops game to Buffs in final exhibition tune-up
It was a loss, but not really. Nebraska men's basketball lost 72-61 to Colorado in a charity exhibition game in Boulder on Sunday evening, the last tune-up for Fred Hoiberg's squad before it begins its season for real against Maine in eight days. CU held a 37-30 lead at the...
Illinois high school football: IHSA second round playoff schedule, brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Illinois high school football season continues this week with second round playoff games Friday-Sunday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's postseason prep football slate in The Land of Lincoln.
Chad Powers Halloween: Omaha Productions posts best renditions of Penn State walk-on via social media
Chad Powers was a favorite costume choice among fans this Halloween season. Omaha Productions posted some of the best versions on social media. The Powers costume was a hit with nearly every age group it seems. There were pictures posted of kids wearing the outfit, as well an adult with their family.
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
