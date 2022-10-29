EPD: Altercation at gas station leads to arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Police took a woman into custody after they say she got into an altercation with a mother inside an Evansville gas station.

The incident, which took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Eighth Street, was caught on security cameras around 6 p.m. on October 20. A detective investigating the case says they were able to watch the incident unfold through the footage.

Evansville Police says the victim was inside the gas station pushing her 1-year-old child around in a stroller. Police documents show the mother was avoiding the child’s father, who came into the gas station store with Terra Meece.

According to a police report, Meece and the mother got into an altercation after the father grabbed his child from the stroller and brought the toddler outside.

Police say the child’s father was taken into custody a short time later and charged for Domestic Battery and Neglect. Terra Meece reached out to Eyewitness News alleges the mother is negligent. She says the child’s father took the child from the mother because of the allrged negligence.

Terra L. Meece was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces several charges. She has since bonded out of jail.

