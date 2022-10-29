ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Texas football vs. Kansas State: Prediction and odds Week 10

Heading into Week 10, head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 24 ranked Texas football could take advantage of the bye week in a primetime Big 12 showdown against head coach Chris Klieman and the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 5. Texas could use a bounce-back performance to snap the road losing streak under Sark this weekend.
K-State moves up the AP rankings to No. 13

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is now sitting at the No. 13 spot in the country according to the AP Top 25 Poll following its 48-0 shutout win over then No. 9 Oklahoma State. The Wildcats were No. 22 last week, and the loss moved the Cowboys to...
Man arrested after Saturday night Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Michael Raines, 25, of Topeka, has been arrested for the Saturday night shooting at the Relax Inn in South Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call came in around 7 p.m. Raines was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections […]
Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Saturday afternoon after he got trapped underneath a tractor. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a 52-year-old man was working in his garden on a Kubota tractor that did not have a rollover bar. They said the tractor slid down a slope covered in leaves and then rolled, trapping the man underneath it.
