State College, PA

For Penn State, 'This One's a Heartbreaker'

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 3 days ago

Once again, the Lions led Ohio State in the 4th quarter. And once again, the Buckeyes took over.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. | Before Saturday's Penn State-Ohio State game, a group of Penn State fans greeted their team with a sign that read, "Dominate Ohio State." The Lions had enough common sense to know that wouldn't happen. But they believed profoundly, defiantly that they would win.

So when they took a 5-point lead with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter, the players began sensing it. They had the crowd, the energy, the momentum and the Buckeyes in a position they haven't been all season: trailing in the fourth quarter.

"We had them right where we wanted them, it felt like," cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said.

"I thought we were [in the driver's seat], for sure," quarterback Sean Clifford said.

That's what made the next 9 minutes so excruciating, so excruciatingly reminiscent of past games and so clear where the Lions rank in this rivalry.

As in 2017, when Penn State led by 11 with 5:42 left — and J.T. Barrett threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes for a one-point win.

As in 2018, when Penn State led by 12 points with 7 minutes left — and Dwayne Haskins responded with two touchdown passes for a one-point win.

This time, the Buckeyes went a few steps further, scoring 28 points (seven defensively) in barely 6 minutes for a 44-31 victory over the Lions at Beaver Stadium. The Ohio State hurdle remains so close for Penn State and coach James Franklin — and yet so maddeningly difficult to clear.

"This one's a heartbreaker, just because we had our shots," Clifford said. "I thought we had every right to win that game, and to not walk away with the win is tough."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYSL1_0irfK6Vo00
Penn State fans greet the team with a "Dominate Ohio State" sign before Saturday's Penn State-Ohio State game at Beaver Stadium.

Adam Cairns/USA Today Sports

Penn State (6-2) believed in its preparation, its plan and its ability to combine them effectively. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz devised a strategy to curb Ohio State's run game and unnerve quarterback C.J. Stroud. And as Franklin hinted last week, the Lions unwrapped some new offensive motions, formations and personnel groupings, enough to move the ball consistently and unbalance the Buckeyes.

Even after two early turnovers, both forced by Ohio State's outrageous game-wrecking end J.T. Tuimoloau, the Lions soldiered on with their plan. The defense held Ohio State to 30 first-half rushing yards, tackled in the open field effectively and made Stroud more uncomfortable than he has been all season.

The offense, meanwhile, got a star turn from receiver Parker Washington (11 catches, 179 yards) and enough good Clifford to make the Buckeyes fret. During one stretch, Clifford hit Washington, Theo Johnson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith with sequential completions covering 78 yards, the last a confident strike to Lambert-Smith for a 23-yard score.

Penn State's fourth-quarter touchdown drive , which Kaytron Allen capped with a 1-yard run on fourth down, represented the kind of gut-check that turns around seasons and prompts case studies. Maybe against any team but Ohio State.

"We did have them where we wanted," Porter repeated before adding, "... and it just went ugly real quick."

As it usually does against the Buckeyes. Franklin is 1-8 vs. Ohio State a record no worse than any other Big Ten team , but his teams haven't had the horsepower to finish. Here's one reason why.

Tuimoloau, who forced four turnovers and scored on a pick-6, was the No. 4 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. TreVeyon Henderson, who broke the Lions with two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns, was the No. 1 overall running back in the same class.

Ohio State's 2021 class included 17 players ranked among the top 10 at their positions nationally. The 2020 class had seven, including the No. 1 receiver (Julian Fleming), the No. 1 offensive tackle (Paris Johnson Jr.) and the No. 2 quarterback (Stroud). In fact, Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich helped recruit Stroud to Ohio State .

The Lions aren't there, and it's fair to wonder when they'll get there. Maybe it happens in the next few years, when Ohio native Drew Allar takes over at quarterback. Buckeyes fans already are nervous about seeing Allar at Ohio Stadium next year.

In the meantime, Clifford was left to assess another heartbreak. He laid bare his emotions after finishing his career 0-4 against Ohio State. Clifford felt good about the matchup, thought Penn State moved the ball effectively and showed explosiveness.

Then came the sack-fumble (both by Tuimoloau), followed by the pick-6, a head-spinning stretch for a quarterback who's had his share. Ultimately, Clifford bounced back, throwing a touchdown pass to Kaytron Allen with 1:12 remaining.

It was his 78th career touchdown pass, breaking the Penn State record formerly held by Trace McSorley (77). Of course, that offered no comfort.

"You know, this hurt for sure," he said. "It's tough, it really is. You put everything into this game and, when it doesn't go your way, it's going to be hard.

"Now, it's just about feeling the hurt, for sure. There's nothing wrong with that, and then getting back tomorrow, watching the film, getting better and then wiping it."

