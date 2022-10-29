ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Tara Smits-Sonne
3d ago

It's absolutely horrible here in Oregon! I don't recommend moving here for that simple fact! Our rent is absolutely inflated and if it wasn't for our present situation, we'd move and get the hell out of Oregon so we could actually take advantage of the American Dream. Our oldest is sadly feeling it too, his rent is more than what we pay and he's barely getting by. He's talking about moving so he too can stop feeling the over inflated prices. I pray things get better so people get the much needed relief they need!

Gustav Ju
3d ago

Vote for Tina Kotek if you want Oregon to become the #1 worst. If not, vote Christine Drazan this November 8th!

Amberly Ocean
3d ago

It's ridiculous to pay so much for rentals! I still love living here but DECREASE the costs already!!!

