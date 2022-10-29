Read full article on original website
Tara Smits-Sonne
3d ago
It's absolutely horrible here in Oregon! I don't recommend moving here for that simple fact! Our rent is absolutely inflated and if it wasn't for our present situation, we'd move and get the hell out of Oregon so we could actually take advantage of the American Dream. Our oldest is sadly feeling it too, his rent is more than what we pay and he's barely getting by. He's talking about moving so he too can stop feeling the over inflated prices. I pray things get better so people get the much needed relief they need!
Reply
10
Gustav Ju
3d ago
Vote for Tina Kotek if you want Oregon to become the #1 worst. If not, vote Christine Drazan this November 8th!
Reply
7
Amberly Ocean
3d ago
It's ridiculous to pay so much for rentals! I still love living here but DECREASE the costs already!!!
Reply
3
Related
philomathnews.com
14 Oregon UPS facilities fined for hazardous waste violations as part of nationwide settlement with EPA
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
philomathnews.com
Bipartisan group of Oregon mayors propose annual funding for homelessness
More than two dozen Oregon mayors want the state to provide consistent, ongoing money to cities to address the state’s homelessness crisis. In a news conference on Monday, they said they hope to persuade the Legislature next year to allocate nearly $125 million, which would be distributed statewide based on the population. From there, they want cities to continue to receive annual funding. The money would allow local officials to use the money as they deem necessary based on local needs. Cities could staff homelessness outreach programs, stock food pantries, clean homeless camps or invest in affordable housing. Separately, they plan to develop a request for up to $175 million for shelter and housing projects statewide.
Oregon officials worry state is ‘too late’ to cash in on federal chips funding
Oregon civic and business leaders are rushing to prepare new incentives for the semiconductor industry, hoping to lure billion-dollar factories with more land, incentives and workers – and fewer regulatory hurdles. Some economic development officials say it’s already too late, though, lamenting that Oregon was ill-prepared to capitalize on...
yachatsnews.com
New statewide survey shows Oregonians growing more concerned about where economy is headed
An increasing number of Oregonians are concerned about the state of the economy, the latest case of public disillusionment with the direction the state is headed as voters head to the polls to choose a new governor and other state leaders next week. Those polled were asked how worried they...
kezi.com
Oregon Mayors Association announces plan to combat homelessness; people on the streets weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A group of mayors throughout the sate met Monday to talk about a plan they said will help fix the homeless crisis in Oregon. This task force is made up of 25 mayors from across the state with the mission to solve the homelessness crisis specific to each city and its needs.
philomathnews.com
A week to Election Day, about 20% of registered voters have cast ballots
With just over a week before the election, Oregon officials received their first big dump of ballots on Monday. Elections offices statewide received nearly 160,000 ballots, the biggest daily total since Oct. 21 when the Secretary of State’s Office started tracking ballots. As of Monday, elections officials had received about 570,000 ballots, or just under 20% of registered voters. A quarter of registered Republicans have voted – nearly 190,000 people — and nearly a quarter of registered Democrats have turned in ballots – more than 240,000 people, state data shows.
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
KTVZ
Bend, other mayors seeks state’s help to tackle homeless issues
Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and 24 other Oregon mayors are calling for an initial grant of $50,000 from the state to battle homelessness. They say additional money should come based on population of cities. More info: https://www.oregonmayors.org/oma/page/oma-taskforce-homelessness. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a...
focushillsboro.com
If Voters Approve The Measure, Purchasing Firearms In Oregon May Become More Challenging
In the coming days, Oregon voters will be asked if they support much tighter gun control measures. If approved, a ballot initiative in that state would mandate that anybody seeking to purchase a firearm pay a fee, complete a safety course, provide their fingerprints, and pass a background check in order to acquire a permit. High-capacity magazines, or those that can store 10 rounds or more, would be outright prohibited.
spokanepublicradio.org
The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters
In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
kptv.com
Oregon’s Measure 114 prompts fierce gun control debate in final campaign days
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, those behind Measure 114 made an emotional case for their cause. At Augustana Lutheran Church, 170 tolls of a church bell rang out to represent the 170 people who have died from gun violence in Oregon this year. If passed the ballot measure would...
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
arizonasuntimes.com
Oregon Prepared to Institute ‘One of the Most Extreme’ Gun Restrictions in the Country
Oregon voters are considering passing one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country that would raise the barriers to purchase a firearm and place gun owners on a searchable database. Measure 114, often referred to as the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, is a ballot measure that...
psuvanguard.com
Oregon Ballot Measure 114 proposes tighter gun control
The long and hotly-contested debate about gun control is an extremely polarizing subject that can get emotional for many passionate advocates of both positions across the United States, and Oregon is no exception. Just make a quick search on the internet and you will find multitudes of stories involving shootings and arguments for and against gun control.
philomathnews.com
Letter: Oregon needs more people like McEntee in leadership roles
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, we have the opportunity to elect a new representative for House District 10. It is an opportunity for change and a new direction. Oregon needs more people like Celeste McEntee in leadership roles. Celeste will be a strong, common-sense voice in Salem. We have seen what...
WWEEK
Oregon State Hospital Tossed Out a Schizophrenic Man With a History of Violence. In a Bellwether Case, a Court Decided His Fate.
Nineteen months ago, a man approached a parked car in downtown Beaverton. He was holding a homemade spear: a metal rod with a knife crudely bolted on the end. A woman sat inside the Subaru Forester. Terrified, she called her husband as the attacker banged the rod against the glass, shattering the driver-side mirror.
klcc.org
Report highlights the abandoned or unused upper stories of "Main Street" Oregon
As you explore almost any Main Street in Oregon, you may be curious as to why so many active store fronts and businesses are on the ground floor, but why so many upstairs spaces are dark and vacant. Now there’s an effort to change that. A new report looks...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Counties Are Defending Themselves Against A False Election Lawsuit
In a federal lawsuit about election security, twelve Oregon counties and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan have been named as defendants. In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland, the 13 plaintiffs contend that Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath, and Coos counties and Fagan contributed to “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement.” The plaintiffs are motivated by the discredited theory that the 2020 election was rigged.
opb.org
Oregon State Fair attendance and revenues rebound from pandemic
Fair-goers, festivities, and fun were abundant at the 2022 Oregon State Fair, which ran from August 26 to September 5 in Salem. Over 346,000 people attended, said Oregon State Fair CEO Kim Grewe-Powell. That’s a 63% increase from 2021. “2021 was a little bit challenging for us, because we...
kptv.com
Oregon mobile home community manager under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community manager for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community manager in Johnson City, a small community...
Comments / 10