ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

How Sweet It Is: Illini 7-1 for first time since 2001 with win over Nebraska

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkHMR_0irfK0DS00

LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — Despite falling down 9-6 in the second quarter against Nebraska on Saturday, Illinois (7-1, 4-1) stepped up on both sides of the ball to hold the Huskers scoreless from there and take the win 26-9.

“I talked all week that you’ve got to buckle up buttercup,” Bielema said. “This is going to be a tough game, a road environment. I’ve been over here, I understand how hard it is to win here. Everyone is telling them how good they are and I think this group just continues to go to work.”

The Illini jumped out to an early lead with Tommy DeVito finding Isaiah Williams on a 45-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive. DeVito had 179 yards while Williams led the team in receiving with 93 yards. Chase Brown struggled to find room early in the game before scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter, one on the ground and one through the air.

Safety Quan Martin grabbed a pick on the Cornhuskers first possession of the game, setting the tone for the defense for the game. Senior Sydney Brown would grab two more later in the game, making it two weeks in a row for each to have an interception.

“I even put the high step in there to show you the Chase Brown in me but it’s just a brotherhood you know what I mean?” Sydney said after the game. “We support each other, we compete against each other. You know he deserves all the attention he gets.”

“You know one always wants to be better than the other,” Martin said. “It’s definitely a competition between those two.”

“I’m kinda jealous, now I wish I had a twin cause I see the way they push themselves, the way they handle their business like professionals,” DeVito said. “Taking care of their body and extra work and film and all the extra stuff, I’m jealous.”

Illinois will next host Michigan State Saturday, Nov. 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illinois ranked 16th in first College Football Playoff Poll

WCIA — In the first poll released by the College Football Playoff Committee Illinois comes in ranked 16th, it’s first ever ranking in the CFP. The last time Illinois was up in the rankings, the NCAA still used the computerized BCS system to seed teams ahead of the postseason. It is another milestone checked off […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

On the Rise: Illini up to No. 14 in AP Poll

WCIA — Following a dominating 26-9 victory over Nebraska, Illinois moved up three spots in the AP Poll on Sunday to No. 14. That is it’s highest ranking since going into the 2008 Rose Bowl at No. 13. Last month, Illinois was still looking for it’s first ranking in more than a decade and now […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Dain Dainja primed for breakout for Illinois after season in waiting

CHAMPAIGN — When Dain Dainja got to Illinois as a transfer from Baylor, he sat down with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and they got out a whiteboard. One of the goals they wrote on the whiteboard was getting into peak shape. Coming off a foot injury that required surgery and a long rehab process, Dainja began working with Fletcher during Dainja's sit-out semester that began after he joined the team in January.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 2022-23 preview of Illini guard Luke Goode

Coming into the 2022-23 campaign, the Illinois basketball team did have some experience coming off the bench. It was always going to be a tough task for the Illini to replace all of the production that departed from last season. But there were a couple of players who didn’t leave the team. Luke Goode is one of the few returning players on the roster.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini looks to stay top of Big Ten West with win over Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The #17 ranked fighting Illini have arrived in Lincoln, Nebraska for their Saturday game. Nebraska is ranked 6th in the big ten in offense so it will be a matchup for the Illini’s #1 ranked defense in the country. It’s back to the field after a bye week for the Illini and […]
LINCOLN, NE
WCIA

3-in-1 Pod: Picking Corn

WCIA — In episode 145 of the WICA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns talk Illinois’s 26-9 win over Nebraska. They go over the outstanding defensive performance, what Tommy DeVito brings to the offense, the outlook from here, and more. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Picking-Corn-e1pv2u0
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Salt Fork to host first playoff game since 2016

CATLIN (WCIA) — As the second weekend of the IHSA Football Playoffs nears, Salt Fork is prepping to host it’s first playoff game since 2016. The No. 9 Storm host undefeated No. 1 Ridgeview/Lexington after defeating Red Hill in the first round. After back to back losses, Salt Fork has won five of their last […]
SIDELL, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sunday No Huddle (10-30-22)

WCIA — On this edition of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and Robert Rosenthal talk where Illinois stands as two-thirds of the regular season are finished. They go over the dominant defense, just how good this Illini team can be, and more. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-10-30-22-e1q0bp7
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Underwood praises Clark’s debut: “I was very impressed”

WCIA — One of the most anticipated freshman classes in Illinois basketball history finally made their debut, and they did not disappoint the crowd at State Farm Center Friday night. In the exhibition win over Quincy, Illini freshmen combined for 31 points and 17 rebounds. Ty Rodgers had nine rebounds coming off the bench, but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I college receives $25 million for new building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business announced on Wednesday that it has received a landmark monetary donation to support the construction of a new building on campus. The $25 million donation, gifted by a currently anonymous donor, will go toward the construction of the South Campus Center for Interdisciplinary […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Busload of Books stop at Lincoln school

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Elementary students in Lincoln had a visitor stop by to promote literacy and creativity. Wife and husband duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr are on a nationwide “Busloads of Books” tour this school year to visit elementary schools and deliver free books. On Tuesday, they visited Northwest Elementary in Lincoln. Every […]
LINCOLN, IL
WCIA

Harvesting Drone Footage

Kevin’s Weather On The Road for Friday October 28, 2022. This is some of the raw footage from Sky 3 Drone taken during the live TV broadcast with farmer Todd Sommer and son near Melvin, Illinois.
MELVIN, IL
WCIA

Illinois 13th district candidates talk inflation, abortion, other issues ahead of Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With the election just a week away, the candidates for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, which includes parts of Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana, are feeling confident about their chances of winning.  “I’m feeling really good about the race,” Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski said. “We’ve been working really hard traveling throughout the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner

UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Repurposing your pumpkins, smash don’t trash

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — After all the candy is sorted and the fall decorations are put away, it can be hard to figure out what to do with those leftover jack-o-lanterns. While many send their gourds to the landfill, there are actually a lot of creative ways to repurpose your pumpkin into a treat for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy