Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Basketball Game Notes - Exhibition 2: vs. Saint Francis

• Indiana University begins its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with its second and final exhibition matchup against Saint Francis at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 3. • The Hoosiers are 28-0 in exhibition games versus non-Division I opponents since...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 over weekend against Rutgers, No. 12 Purdue

Indiana volleyball played a pair of home–and–away matches this past weekend after beating both Michigan State and Michigan on the road last weekend. Indiana first faced Rutgers on Friday night in Bloomington before traveling to No. 12 Purdue on Sunday afternoon. Much of the Hoosier crowd in Wilkinson...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

AIDS Memorial Quilt to be displayed on IU’s campus in November

The NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt is coming to IU’s campus from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 12. Thirty sections of the 54-ton tapestry have been selected to be displayed at the Indiana Memorial Union, Student Health Center and Monroe County Public Library between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated more than $1 million to an Indiana political action committee chaired by a former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis. In turn, that pro-charter school PAC has become a large contributor to Indiana Republicans, campaign finance records show. Hoosiers for Great Public Schools was created in April 2020 and is headed […] The post PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana is leading the nation on manufacturing job growth

Indiana leads the nation in terms of the percentage of GDP that comes from the manufacturing industry, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The annual OnRamp Manufacturing Conference, hosted in Indianapolis, brings together the manufacturing industry’s leading corporations, investors and startups. David Watkins, VP of Small Business for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said the conference highlights Indiana’s strength in the manufacturing sector.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

LETTER: Strong schools make Bloomington a great community

Interested in writing a letter to the editor or guest column to the Indiana Daily Student? Check out our guidelines and submission details here. Strong schools make Bloomington a great community. The Monroe County Community School Corporation needs your help on Nov. 8 to support the school system that makes this such a nice place to live. We know excellent teachers and staff are vital to a quality education. At MCCSC, we want the best teachers and hourly staff to ensure the best learning experiences and outcomes for our students.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system

A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line project

INDIANA – Slow down and stay alert in Morgan County while traveling on Old S.R. 37 and Waverly Park Road. Traffic is scheduled to shift into a temporary traffic pattern this week at State Road144. It will allow roundabout construction to proceed and nearby Huggin Hollow Road to reopen east of Waverly Park Road.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

UPDATE: Two 17-year-olds arrested in connection with stabbing near campus this past weekend

The Bloomington Police Department arrested two 17-year-old boys in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old male early Saturday morning, BPD said in an email Tuesday. Officers responded to a call from a home in the 400 block of North Dunn Street at approximately 12:35 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man bleeding heavily from a stab wound in his arm.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WBAY Green Bay

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
OSHKOSH, WI

