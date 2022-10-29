Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes - Exhibition 2: vs. Saint Francis
• Indiana University begins its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with its second and final exhibition matchup against Saint Francis at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 3. • The Hoosiers are 28-0 in exhibition games versus non-Division I opponents since...
Indiana Daily Student
Freshman Sam Landau stands out for Indiana men’s tennis in Fighting Irish Mini Dual event
Indiana men’s tennis wrapped up the penultimate tournament in the team’s fall season this past weekend in South Bend, Indiana, at the Fighting Irish Mini Dual event. The competition was the Hoosiers’ first indoor tournament of the season. Four Hoosier freshmen — Sam Landau, Luc Boulier, Ekansh...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 over weekend against Rutgers, No. 12 Purdue
Indiana volleyball played a pair of home–and–away matches this past weekend after beating both Michigan State and Michigan on the road last weekend. Indiana first faced Rutgers on Friday night in Bloomington before traveling to No. 12 Purdue on Sunday afternoon. Much of the Hoosier crowd in Wilkinson...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football receiver Cam Camper out for the rest of the season with torn ACL
Junior leading receiver Cam Camper will be out for the remainder of the 2022 Indiana football season with a torn ACL suffered on Oct. 22 in the game’s second quarter against Rutgers. “Feel terrible for him,” Indiana football head coach Tom Allen said in a press conference Monday afternoon....
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer draws No. 8 Maryland 1-1 to close regular season, falls to fourth in B1G
Redshirt senior forward Ryan Wittenbrink, with his hands on his head, stood motionless near Indiana men’s soccer’s sideline. Not too far from him, senior defender Nyk Sessock stared longingly toward the sea of euphoric yellow jerseys. After conceding an equalizing goal to No. 8 Maryland in the 87th...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting notebook: Two 2024s considering reclass, Tucker eyeing visit, Moreno offered
Indiana still has no frontcourt players in its 2023 recruiting class, and they need a couple with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson both moving on after this season. With options dwindling in the high school senior class, they’d gladly welcome an elite 2024 prospect who was looking to move up a year.
Indiana Daily Student
AIDS Memorial Quilt to be displayed on IU’s campus in November
The NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt is coming to IU’s campus from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 12. Thirty sections of the 54-ton tapestry have been selected to be displayed at the Indiana Memorial Union, Student Health Center and Monroe County Public Library between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.
PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated more than $1 million to an Indiana political action committee chaired by a former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis. In turn, that pro-charter school PAC has become a large contributor to Indiana Republicans, campaign finance records show. Hoosiers for Great Public Schools was created in April 2020 and is headed […] The post PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
Indiana is leading the nation on manufacturing job growth
Indiana leads the nation in terms of the percentage of GDP that comes from the manufacturing industry, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The annual OnRamp Manufacturing Conference, hosted in Indianapolis, brings together the manufacturing industry’s leading corporations, investors and startups. David Watkins, VP of Small Business for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said the conference highlights Indiana’s strength in the manufacturing sector.
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
WLFI.com
State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon. State officials want to pump water from the area of Ross Hills Park to a planned 6,000-acre industrial park in Boone County, about 35 miles away. A huge underground...
Indiana Daily Student
LETTER: Strong schools make Bloomington a great community
Interested in writing a letter to the editor or guest column to the Indiana Daily Student? Check out our guidelines and submission details here. Strong schools make Bloomington a great community. The Monroe County Community School Corporation needs your help on Nov. 8 to support the school system that makes this such a nice place to live. We know excellent teachers and staff are vital to a quality education. At MCCSC, we want the best teachers and hourly staff to ensure the best learning experiences and outcomes for our students.
Indiana Daily Student
Documentary screening, workshop and readings to focus on Affrilachian Poets
A multievent program consisting of a screening, workshop, panel and poetry reading will highlight the works and culture of the Affrilachian Poets. It will span from Nov. 4-5. All events will be in the Cook Center in Maxwell Hall. The Affrilachian Poets are a group of poets and writers of...
IMPD working to flip its fleet of squad cars amidst massive recruiting and retention effort
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is in the midst of a massive campaign to bring more police officers to Indianapolis. "I don't know another time in my 24 years where the city has invested this much money in its recruiting and retention efforts," said IMPD Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
Indiana Daily Student
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system
A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
wbiw.com
Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Slow down and stay alert in Morgan County while traveling on Old S.R. 37 and Waverly Park Road. Traffic is scheduled to shift into a temporary traffic pattern this week at State Road144. It will allow roundabout construction to proceed and nearby Huggin Hollow Road to reopen east of Waverly Park Road.
Indiana Daily Student
UPDATE: Two 17-year-olds arrested in connection with stabbing near campus this past weekend
The Bloomington Police Department arrested two 17-year-old boys in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old male early Saturday morning, BPD said in an email Tuesday. Officers responded to a call from a home in the 400 block of North Dunn Street at approximately 12:35 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man bleeding heavily from a stab wound in his arm.
WBAY Green Bay
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
Comments / 0