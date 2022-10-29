Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Kearney Hub
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
Kearney Hub
From the fire to the bench and back, Ernest Hausmann earning respect from Nebraska's coaches
LINCOLN — Ernest Hausmann didn’t need a depth chart to figure it out. Dwindling repetitions in practice told the freshman Nebraska inside linebacker all he needed to know. After averaging nearly 40 snaps per game during the first month of the season, Hausmann was headed to the bench for the restart of Big Ten play. Speculation percolated that the Columbus graduate might even redshirt, since he’d only appeared in four games before Nebraska’s first bye week.
Kearney Hub
Casey Thompson remains day-to-day heading into Minnesota week
Due to the injury sustained in Saturday’s 26-9 loss to Illinois, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson remains day-to-day, Husker interim coach Mickey Joseph said at his Tuesday press conference. Thompson, who has thrown for 2,023 yards, 12 touchdowns and ten interceptions this season, left the Illinois game in the second...
Kearney Hub
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: The Big Ten West has Nebraska's number - and it may get worse
LINCOLN – Ethan Piper still wore his full uniform as he spoke on behalf of a Nebraska offense that couldn’t crack two eggs. The Norfolk Catholic graduate wasn’t angry, just a little plaintive as he unpacked why the Huskers gained 29 yards in the second half after quarterback Casey Thompson went down.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph confirms position change coming for Nebraska DL
Mickey Joseph had something new to reveal at the weekly presser on Tuesday. Jailen Weaver is having his position changed. Weaver will now be playing on the OL for the Huskers. It was actually Weaver who came to Joseph with the idea to change positions. Joseph confirmed the switch and stated that Weaver is going to be playing tackle.
KETV.com
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph gives injury update for Husker quarterback Casey Thompson
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph previewed the Huskers' game against Minnesota, including an update on who will be NU's starting quarterback on Saturday. Joseph said Casey Thompson, who was injured against Illinois, has a nerve injury in his right elbow and is day-to-day. Thompson didn't practice...
Corn Nation
About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Vs. Colorado Game Thread
Welcome back to another fun filled Sunday afternoon with Nebrasketball. We missed you and welcome you back with open arms. Believe it or not, basketball season is right around the corner and today we have an old conference friend on the scheduled. The Huskers have headed to the great state...
Kearney Hub
'Pretty speechless': Nebraska thrashes No. 25 Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal
It's been a season of ups and downs for Nebraska soccer. The past two weeks sum it up — an upset win vs. Penn State on Oct. 20 sandwiched between lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. The ultimate high came Sunday when Nebraska dominated No. 25 Ohio State 4-0...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers
Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time Is Now at Nebraska
Outsiders might not think the interim coach is going to be a Lincoln mainstay, but the former Huskers QB believes his time is now in waking this sleeping football giant.
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
Huskers hoops drops game to Buffs in final exhibition tune-up
It was a loss, but not really. Nebraska men's basketball lost 72-61 to Colorado in a charity exhibition game in Boulder on Sunday evening, the last tune-up for Fred Hoiberg's squad before it begins its season for real against Maine in eight days. CU held a 37-30 lead at the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln East volleyball going to first state tourney since coach was a player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Last week, the Lincoln East Spartans secured a district title and a trip to the state playoffs for the first time in over a decade. The team earned that honor by beating Fremont High School in four sets. Head coach Nicole Johnson was a senior...
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
Kearney Hub
High hopes accompany area teams on their way to the state volleyball tournament
KEARNEY — Hub Territory volleyball teams are headed to the state tournament in Lincoln with high hopes after successful volleyball seasons. Kicking off the matches on Thursday will be Overton and Shelton in Class D2, followed by S-E-M in Class D1 and Amherst in Class C2. Overton (28-4) holds...
News Channel Nebraska
Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied
LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"
Judy Hyams(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case followed twenty-two-year-old Judy Hyams. Judy was recently divorced and working as a medical technician at the University Miami Medical School at Jackson Memorial Hospital. In 1965, Judy’s life would face two significant developments in her life. Unfortunately, not all of them were positive. In August of that year, she found out that she was pregnant. However, she was a little wary of disclosing that — most likely due to not being married at the time of her pregnancy. She even used a fake name when she went to a medical professional for her pregnancy test. While that would be the more positive development, Judy would face tragedy just a month later. On September 14 of 1965, Judy was gone. She vanished without a trace. Earlier that day, she told a friend of hers that she was going to be leaving work early to do some shopping. It was learned that she withdrew $300 from her bank account. While it would stand to reason that she would use that to do her shopping, there is speculation that she was actually going to have her baby aborted.
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
