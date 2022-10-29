ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Viterbo University’s School of Education Club holds their annual Safe Trick or Treat

By Charlotte Hansen
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Trick or treat came a few days early today at Viterbo University.

The University’s School of Education offered kids and their families a chance to enjoy Halloween treats and games.

The event gives kids who don’t feel safe trick or treating in their neighborhoods a chance to enjoy the holiday.

Organizers say this year’s event is a chance to start fresh after a break and an opportunity to help boost a campus club.

“We’re kind of reestablishing it from covid,” said Viterbo Education Club chairperson Ellen Graham. “It’s kind of nice to restart the whole thing and get more people into the Education Club.”

A typical turnout for this Halloween event is around 500 kids.

