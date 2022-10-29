Read full article on original website
City of Ithaca’s budget grows past $90M, vote to approve approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—Wednesday will likely be the public’s last opportunity to formally give input on the City of Ithaca’s proposed 2023 budget. The budget, as last amended, will probably be the version put to a vote on Nov. 2, but it’s still possible for further amendments to be proposed, and funding decisions deliberated over before a final show of hands by Ithaca’s Common Council.
ithaca.com
Historic House to be Restored Through Preservation Agreement
Ithaca, NY—The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has sold a historic 200-year-old fieldstone home and 3.5 acres in the town of Enfield to a private buyer. Sale of the property was contingent upon a preservation easement held by Historic Ithaca that will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be retained and maintained in perpetuity.
ithaca.com
Chairwoman Black On Upcoming Special Election, the 2023 Budget and her Bangs Ride-Along
During a recent interview, Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, Shawna Black said that a special election is being organized for this December as a result of Legislator Henry Granison stepping down to receive cancer treatment. Black also discussed the county's 2023 budget and her experience participating in a ride along with Bangs Ambulance workers.
rewind1077.com
Ithacans to vote on creating city manager in City Hall restructure
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — On the ballot this month in Ithaca is a referendum about creating a city manager position, who would effectively run the city’s day to day operations. Alderperson Robert Cantelmo favors the idea. If approved by voters, a nationwide search for an Ithaca city manager...
ithaca.com
What To Know On Election Day
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
ithaca.com
Tompkins Announces Bank President Gregory J. Hartz to Retire
The board of directors of Tompkins Community Bank today announced that Gregory J. Hartz will retire as president of Tompkins Community Bank – Central New York in the spring of 2023, after 20 years of service to the company. Hartz retires after 40 years in the banking industry. He...
wxhc.com
Tompkins County Residents Reminded to Sign Up for SIREN Alerts Before End of the Year
The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Services is encouraging residents who haven’t created an account on the Tompkins SIREN alert system to do so before the end of the year. Tompkins SIREN, or Safety & Incident Real Time Emergency Notifications, replaced the area’s prior Swift911 alert system. SIREN is...
Binghamton Panel Debates Sign Planned for New Downtown Restaurant
A Binghamton developer's proposal for a backlit sign at a restaurant he's preparing to open has yet to receive city approval. Mark Yonaty has been working to remodel a section of the historic Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street. The planned restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
ithaca.com
Community Forum: Cornell University Borehole Observatory
The university recently completed the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO), a nearly two-mile deep exploratory borehole. Data gathered through CUBO, such as subsurface rock conditions and heat output, will allow the university to determine if it can move forward with Earth Source Heat (ESH), our version of a deep geothermal system that researchers believe has the potential to sustainably heat Cornell’s Ithaca campus without the use of fossil fuels.
ithaca.com
Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief
The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
NY-19 Candidate Josh Riley Tours Endicott iM3NY Battery Factory
With just one week until the 2022 election, NY-19 Democratic candidate Josh Riley, joined by other Democratic officials, toured the Imperium 3, or "iM3NY" giga-factory at the Huron Campus in Endicott. Riley says he hadn't been back to the factory since it was in it's beginning stages, and couldn't be...
Power outage restored to 2,500 residents affected in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Emergency Response Encourages Residents to Join SIREN
The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is encouraging residents who have not yet created an account in Tompkins SIREN to do so before the end of this year. Tompkins SIREN, or Safety & Incident Real-Time Emergency Notifications, replaced the Swift911 mass notification system and is used by local authorities to send alerts on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic, and other emergencies.
Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow
Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) offers county residents a drop-off option for glass recycling
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) now offers Tompkins County residents a drop-off option for glass recycling in addition to the well-established curbside pickup. Glass can be dropped off separately from other materials and can be recycled into new bottles and jars. Residents are encouraged to separate out glass containers that are clear, green, or brown and drop them off at the Recycling and Solid Waste Center (RSWC) located in Ithaca at 160 Commercial Ave from 7:00am-3:30pm, Monday – Saturday. Glass containers should be cleaned, and lids removed before being dropped off. The glass drop-off area at the RSWC does not accept Pyrex, drinking glass, ceramics, window glass, or hazardous waste containers.
ithaca.com
Walking On Water Productions to Host Live Musical Read-Throughs
Walking on Water Productions will debut a festival of staged readings running every weekend between Nov. 4–20 at The Cherry Artspace (102 Cherry St.) and online. Over this three-week period, live read throughs of three developing musicals will be presented: “Extended Stay” by Jenny Stafford and Scotty Arnold; “Something Blue” by Julia Meinwald and Gordon Leary; and “Onward and Upward” by Charlie Romano and Will Wegner.
localsyr.com
Second day of early voting in Central New York
Dewitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although election day is not until November 8, plenty of neighbors in Central New York were out this weekend to cast their voters early. “It’s easy,” Mary Jensen said, “Everybody should vote. We need people to vote.”. Jensen has been coming to...
NY Attorney General sues Ithaca Renting’s Jason Fane over low-income housing violations
ITHACA, N.Y.—One of Ithaca’s most prominent landlords has found himself in the crosshairs of the New York State Attorney General, as Letitia James announced Monday her office is suing Jason Fane and Ithaca Renting Company. In James’ announcement of the suit, she accuses Fane of refusing to accept...
