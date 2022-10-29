Read full article on original website
Related
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney records successful Trunk or Treat
Children of all ages were offered a safe and fun Halloween experience Monday with 50 "trunks" lined up to offer treats to area children Monday afternoon. The City of Sidney offered its annual Trunk or Treat event at Hickory Street Square with organizations adopting a theme for their particular place in the estimated 800-900 trick-or-treaters.
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: Warm and windy until its not...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average temperatures expected over the next couple of days. However, a strong cold front later this week will bring a dramatic shift in temperatures. Before the front moves through on Thursday, 10-11 country will continue to see temperatures well above normal for this time...
doniphanherald.com
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
The interesting Chimney Rock formation in Nebraska is a U.S. National Historic Site and first seen in the mid-1800s
Chimney Rock in Morrill County, Nebraska.Mike Tigas from Columbia, MO, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Chimney Rock in Nebraska is one of the most interesting rock formations I've seen. Years ago, I used to live in Omaha on a small Air Force Base radar squadron and never heard about this formation then, so it's interesting to learn about it now. The formation is in Morrill County in western Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Photos: 2022 Trunk-or-Treat in Sidney
SIDNEY - Princesses, Toy Story, and skeletons were just a few of the estimated 800 or more costumes seen roaming around Hickory Street Square Monday afternoon. Approximately 50 Sidney businesses and organizations, ranging from Gru and the minions at Sidney Regional Medical Center to the pirates at the city offices, handed out candy to trick-or-treaters during the City of Sidney's Annual Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
1 person transported to hospital following Scottsbluff accident
At approximately 9:56 a.m. today Scottsbluff police officers were called to the intersection of Highway 26 and Avenue I to an accident. A 92-year-old woman from Scottsbluff was westbound in a Chevrolet Equinox. The woman failed to yield to an eastbound semi-truck that was hauling sugar beets. The woman was...
KETV.com
Nebraska corrections reports dead inmate at state penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections said a state penitentiary inmate died Saturday. Officials identified 26-year-old Philip Garcia as the dead inmate. He was serving a 26- to 46-year sentence for theft, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assaulting a peace officer out of Scotts Bluff County.
News Channel Nebraska
Potter crash injures driver Monday afternoon
POTTER - The Cheyenne County Sheriff's office is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Potter that resulted in one driver being transported to the hospital by medical helicopter Monday afternoon. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says Christy Fry, 53, of Potter, stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 30 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Medical helicopter called to two-vehicle crash in Potter
POTTER - U.S. Highway 30 was closed in both direction at the intersection of Chestnut Street in Potter at approximately 1:27 p.m. Monday due to a two-vehicle injury accident. A westbound truck-trailer collided with the driver's side door on a southbound Honda passenger car, pushing the car into the southwest corner of the intersection. The truck appeared to engage the brakes at least 100 feet before the intersection.
NebraskaTV
Scottsbluff man behind bars for assaulting police officer dies
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Scottsbluff man convicted of attacking a police officer has died in prison. State prisons officials said Phillip Garcia, 26, died on Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. They said in 2018, Garcia was sentenced to 26 to 46 years in prison for assault on a...
News Channel Nebraska
Gering man sentenced to 2 years probation for multiple charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A former Sidney man was sentenced to 24 months of probation this month by a Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge after pleading no contest to amended misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony last winter.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200979 14:05 TRAFFIC STOP : Traffic stop initiated on the 2200 block of Emerson Ave/Citation Issued/ Vehicle was towed/charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200980 06:13 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYA vehicle struck a power pole on the 1200 block of W 3RD Street. The vehicle collided with the pole while looking back at some equipment on the truck causing it to over turn and collide with the power pole. Power was shortly disabled to parts of town due to the accident. The matter was resolved. Closed - Resolved.
Comments / 0