Baton Rouge, LA

WDSU

New Orleans election officials still looking for 200 poll workers

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish election officials are looking for an additional 200 poll workers ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8. Darren Lombard, the clerk of criminal district court, said those workers will help staff the more than 120 polling locations in New Orleans. "It has been...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Nov. 1

Cleared the way for a $100 million delayed settlement from mining company Freeport-McMoRan to finally go to coastal parishes for restoration work. The company agreed to the settlement in 2019 for its part in causing damages to the coast. But four parishes did not sign on to the settlement, preferring to work with oil and gas companies on voluntary restoration projects, deadlocking the process until the state stepped in to sign the deal.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

DA Jason Williams: With funding for 'elite' prosecutors, New Orleans won't be murder capital

Amid a violent crime surge that's sent New Orleans's murder tally so far this year past the total for all of 2021, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday made a hefty promise to the New Orleans City Council: with a sharp increase in funding to hire a team of attorneys focused solely on murder and manslaughter cases, the office could reverse the trend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish

MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023

Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Eater

Rock ‘n’ Bowl Owner Faces Backlash for Social Media Post Featuring Violent Paul Pelosi Attack Costume

After a weekend of backlash, the owner of two Mid City restaurants has deleted a post from his personal Facebook account showing a customer holding a hammer and wearing a bloody T-shirt that read, “Where’s Nancy?” Rock ‘n’ Bowl and Ye Olde College Inn owner John Blancher posted the photo of the “costume,” a reference to the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last week, with the caption, “First entry for best costume tonight.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

