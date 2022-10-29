Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans election officials still looking for 200 poll workers
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish election officials are looking for an additional 200 poll workers ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8. Darren Lombard, the clerk of criminal district court, said those workers will help staff the more than 120 polling locations in New Orleans. "It has been...
NOLA.com
Four magistrate commissioners sworn in to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court
Four magistrate commissioners were sworn in Monday at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, where they will approve arrest warrants, set bail and perform other duties in magistrate court. Jonathan Friedman, Jay Daniels, Peter Hamilton and Joyce Sallah accepted the positions, which are offered in six-year terms, in a formal ceremony...
NOLA.com
Louisiana briefly had the first governor of color in the U.S. How are he and others remembered?
During the tumultuous years after the Civil War, as Louisiana struggled to recover and its social order was reshuffled, three Black men rose to power. Each was lieutenant governor during this period, and one became governor briefly before federal control of the former Confederate states ended and the era of Jim Crow began.
NOLA.com
Louisiana AG's Office: Lakefront Authority members didn't violate law in private meeting
The Attorney General’s Office has weighed in on two disputes among members of the fractured Lakefront Management Authority board, finding that a faction critical of the agency's leadership didn't violate the law with a private meeting and that a board member's appointment was done properly. In a letter to...
NOLA.com
John Stanton: On election day, vote for anyone but Scalise and Kennedy
This year Gambit’s editorial board decided to focus our endorsements on local issues and offices. We did so largely because it better represents our broader editorial focus on what is happening on the ground in New Orleans and the immediate surrounding areas (Here's our endorsements for this year's ballot).
NOLA.com
National Urban League demands EPA civil rights probe of Wallace grain terminal project
The National Urban League and its president and chief executive, former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial, have upped their opposition to the proposed $400 million Greenfield Louisiana grain elevator terminal in Wallace by asking the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct a civil rights investigation into the terminal’s backers. “We...
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Nov. 1
Cleared the way for a $100 million delayed settlement from mining company Freeport-McMoRan to finally go to coastal parishes for restoration work. The company agreed to the settlement in 2019 for its part in causing damages to the coast. But four parishes did not sign on to the settlement, preferring to work with oil and gas companies on voluntary restoration projects, deadlocking the process until the state stepped in to sign the deal.
NOLA.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
NOLA.com
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
New Orleans-based think tank sues to challenge student loan forgiveness
The Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a conservative think tank based in New Orleans, has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on behalf of Louisiana Attorney Tommy Badeaux, claiming student loan debt cancellation is illegal.
theadvocate.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
NOLA.com
Baker Donelson adds attorneys, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Baker Donelson has added two attorneys in its New Orleans office:. Melanie Breaux joins as of counsel in the Real Estate/Finance Group. She handles issues such as commercial leasing, real property conveyances, asset acquisitions and divestitures, and secured and unsecured lending. She earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Tulane...
NOLA.com
Teacher shortage, school safety among big issues for Jefferson Parish School Board candidates
Teacher shortages, school safety and aging infrastructure are among the challenges facing Jefferson Parish public schools, according to more than a dozen candidates running for seats on the board that oversees Louisiana’s largest public school district with around 50,000 students. Five seats on the nine-member Jefferson Parish School Board...
NOLA.com
Gordon Plaza appraiser must respond to criticism of work, council decides
An appraiser tapped by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to determine the worth of homes atop a former city dump — work that will ultimately result in city buyout offers to the site’s residents — must formally respond by Friday to criticism of his methods. New Orleans...
Rock 'n' Bowl owner takes fire for social post; says attack on Pelosi 'despicable'
NEW ORLEANS — The owner of a couple of high-profile businesses in Mid-City is coming under fire on social media for a post that seemed to champion a patron wearing a Halloween costume making light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband just the day before.
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams: With funding for 'elite' prosecutors, New Orleans won't be murder capital
Amid a violent crime surge that's sent New Orleans's murder tally so far this year past the total for all of 2021, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday made a hefty promise to the New Orleans City Council: with a sharp increase in funding to hire a team of attorneys focused solely on murder and manslaughter cases, the office could reverse the trend.
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish
MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
an17.com
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023
Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
Eater
Rock ‘n’ Bowl Owner Faces Backlash for Social Media Post Featuring Violent Paul Pelosi Attack Costume
After a weekend of backlash, the owner of two Mid City restaurants has deleted a post from his personal Facebook account showing a customer holding a hammer and wearing a bloody T-shirt that read, “Where’s Nancy?” Rock ‘n’ Bowl and Ye Olde College Inn owner John Blancher posted the photo of the “costume,” a reference to the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last week, with the caption, “First entry for best costume tonight.”
