TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club said that likely will change quickly when the state’s 25.3-cent-a-gallon gas tax returns Tuesday, after being suspended in October by lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO