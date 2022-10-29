Read full article on original website
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
Former WCTV General Manager Frank Flynn dies just days after 90th birthday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former WCTV General Manager Frank Flynn, who steered the station in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, has died. Flynn celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this month. He passed away Friday. Flynn worked at WCTV for 25 years, from 1961 to 1986, working his way up from...
Tallahassee man celebrates 25 years of scaring neighborhood with his haunted house
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every Halloween, neighbors hear a familiar sound coming from the house at 2395 Tuscavilla Rd. “At one point, all you could hear was kids screaming,” said one trick-or-treater. The homeowner, Brett Ingram, uses his creative talents to scare the entire neighborhood. For the last 25...
Gas prices to jump as holiday ends
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club said that likely will change quickly when the state’s 25.3-cent-a-gallon gas tax returns Tuesday, after being suspended in October by lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Crash injures two, shuts down Blountstown Highway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are on the scene of a crash near Ft. Braden that is slowing traffic on Blountstown Highway. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash between a semi and a car happened around 10:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Blountstown Highway and Ft. Braden Trail. Troopers...
Mother calls for metal detectors at Leon County high schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High School mother is calling for Leon County Schools to install metal detectors in the district’s high schools after a 15-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun on campus. “That’s really concerning to me especially with what’s gone on in the world and...
Brush fires on I-10 slow traffic
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Traffic was backed up along parts of Interstate 10 in Jefferson and Madison Counties Monday afternoon as crews battled several brush fires along the highway. Jefferson County Fire Rescue reported 15 separate fires, ranging from mile marker 218 to mile mark 236. Florida Highway...
‘This is a community problem:’ faith leaders, youth mentors plot next steps after deadly shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The biggest shooting in Tallahassee in years Saturday night sent shockwaves through the community. Youth mentors and prominent faith leaders are among those weighing in on what needs to be done to stop the shootings. Nick Fryson owns Shear Designs barber shop on North Copeland Street....
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - An employee at the Brooks County Jail was charged in connection to stealing an inmate’s identity and buying things in their name, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Sipplen, 25, a jailer, was charged with identity theft in Brooks County and was...
New details on arrest of Donalsonville police officer
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest report details how a school resource officer allegedly influenced a witness in Colquitt. The report from the Colquitt Police Department says Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the Donalsonville Police Department but lives in Colquitt, approached her neighbor and questioned him about providing a statement against her brother.
Three suspects and victim identified in deadly W. Pensacola Street shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chilling evidence remains from the deadly weekend shooting on Pensacola street, leaving one person dead and several others in the hospital. Monday, the Tallahassee Police Department released new details surrounding the investigation, including the names of the three suspects taken into custody. They’ve been identified as...
“More than 40- 50 shots fired” in deadly parking lot shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have now released the names of three suspects arrested in connection with a weekend shooting that killed one man and injured eight other people. De’Arius Cannon, William Thomas and Tamylon Williams are all facing charges in connection with shots fired late Saturday in the...
Heinous double murder could end in plea deal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a heinous double murder could opt for a plea deal next month. Aarron Glee is accused of abducting and killing two women in June 2020. Arrest papers say missing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau was found buried in Glee’s backyard...
