Let me begin by laying my cards on the table. I owe allegiance to neither political party, and as a rule, I don’t think the two-party system has served us well. Yet I continue to vote, despite what typically amounts to picking the lesser of two evils. The current election cycle portends unusual intensity, generated on the one hand by the unique scale of Donald Trump’s postelection perfidy and on the other by the parlous campaign coverage of newsprint and TV. Political gamesmanship — never edifying — has sunk to a new low.

1 DAY AGO