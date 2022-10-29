Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Letters: Neither political party will save U.S. democracy
Let me begin by laying my cards on the table. I owe allegiance to neither political party, and as a rule, I don’t think the two-party system has served us well. Yet I continue to vote, despite what typically amounts to picking the lesser of two evils. The current election cycle portends unusual intensity, generated on the one hand by the unique scale of Donald Trump’s postelection perfidy and on the other by the parlous campaign coverage of newsprint and TV. Political gamesmanship — never edifying — has sunk to a new low.
Letters: Support for insurrections ought to be disqualifying
Anyone who supports an insurrection against the United States should be disqualified from seeking an elected office. That should be a pretty easy call. However, The Times-Picayune does not see it that way. On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob broke through the security of the Capitol and vandalized and looted...
Letters: New Orleans charter schools are a success story
As the leader of Firstline Schools, I was disappointed in J. Celeste Lay’s op-ed about our city’s schools, which doesn’t reflect the experience of the thousands of students and families that I see daily. I’m a proud former teacher and New Orleans principal. If Ms. Lay has experience in our city’s schools, she doesn’t mention it. I get to see the hard work of our students and teachers up close. Lay’s claims, made from a distance and without specific data, don’t reflect the reality I see.
