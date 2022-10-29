ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs' Josh Primo Allegedly Exposed Himself to Women

By Grant Afseth
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jngpY_0irfIu3700

A potential reason for the San Antonio Spurs' surprising decision to release Josh Primo surfaced in reporting on Saturday.

The San Antonio Spurs made a surprising decision to waive Josh Primo about an hour before they tipped off against the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

It was a surprising move for the Spurs to waive Primo, given he was selected No. 12 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and the team had exercised his $4.3 million final-year team option. San Antonio was excited about the potential the 19-year-old had going forward — making it all the more surprising.

According to ESPN , the Spurs' decision to release Primo stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women.

"The San Antonio Spurs' release of guard Joshua Primo -- the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft -- stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, sources told ESPN."

Primo had released a statement hours after the Spurs officially waived him by stating that he is stepping away as he deals with 'previous trauma' that he had suffered.

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement," Primo said in the statement. "I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

Primo appeared in four games with the Spurs this season and averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. It remains to be seen if another NBA team is going to take a chance on Primo in the fallout of his release.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here .

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

Josh Primo now a free agent after clearing waivers; press conference from accuser expected soon

SAN ANTONIO — After being cut by the San Antonio Spurs over allegations of sexual misconduct, Josh Primo has cleared waivers and become a free agent. The Spurs made a shocking announcement on Friday night that they were cutting the 19-year-old who they had viewed as a potential star for the team, just weeks after guaranteeing his salary for next season. In the 48 hours that followed, the other 29 teams in the NBA had an opportunity to claim the talented guard and pay the rest of his contract.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Sports

Myles Turner addresses Russell Westbrook trade rumors: 'If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this'

Pretty much everybody has weighed in on the dilemma facing the Los Angeles Lakers. With LeBron James nearing the end of his prime and Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary serving as their only realistic path to contention, should they trade both of their available first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in order to dig themselves out of the 1-5 hole they've dug for themselves thus far this season? Some say that the Lakers owe it to James to give him a stronger roster. Others believe that this roster is too broken for any single trade to fix. Fans, media and even Lakers executives have spoken on the debate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Longtime Football Coach Herm Edwards Lands New Job

Herm Edwards' foray into college football didn't end well, with Arizona State firing him three games into his fifth season. But it looks like the longtime football coach has found a nice safety net. ESPN announced that Edwards will return to the network as an NFL and college football analyst. Prior ...
TEMPE, AZ
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, hours before losing to Chicago to drop to 2-6.
BOSTON, NY
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

XFL announces 2023 team names and logos, include 3 Texas franchises

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington, Houston and San Antonio are home to their own XFL teams, the football league announced on Oct. 31.The XFL will return for the third time on Feb. 18, 2023 and on Monday, they announced the new team names and logos. The league has eight teams across the U.S., including the Arlington Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas. The XFL cancelled its 2020 season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then ceased operations and terminated employees in April 2020. There were only five weeks of play that season.Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia bought the league in August 2020 for about $15 million, when the league was bankrupt. In July, the XFL announced its headquarters would move to Arlington. 
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
565
Followers
427
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy