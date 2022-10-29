Spurs' Josh Primo Allegedly Exposed Himself to Women

A potential reason for the San Antonio Spurs' surprising decision to release Josh Primo surfaced in reporting on Saturday.

The San Antonio Spurs made a surprising decision to waive Josh Primo about an hour before they tipped off against the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

It was a surprising move for the Spurs to waive Primo, given he was selected No. 12 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and the team had exercised his $4.3 million final-year team option. San Antonio was excited about the potential the 19-year-old had going forward — making it all the more surprising.

According to ESPN , the Spurs' decision to release Primo stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women.

"The San Antonio Spurs' release of guard Joshua Primo -- the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft -- stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, sources told ESPN."

Primo had released a statement hours after the Spurs officially waived him by stating that he is stepping away as he deals with 'previous trauma' that he had suffered.

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement," Primo said in the statement. "I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

Primo appeared in four games with the Spurs this season and averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. It remains to be seen if another NBA team is going to take a chance on Primo in the fallout of his release.

