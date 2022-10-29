Read full article on original website
NBA-Nets part ways with head coach Nash after tough start to season
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a two-win and five-loss start to the season, the team said on Tuesday. Nash, who was twice named the National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP during his playing career, was hired in 2020 despite a lack of coaching experience and brought the team to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
