Iran to send a delegation to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA
DUBAI (Reuters) – An Iranian delegation will visit Vienna in the coming days to try to narrow differences with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iran’s Foreign Minister said. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also said he will speak to the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to discuss efforts to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine’s Kherson region
(Reuters) – Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said on Monday evening they were extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region. In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head...
Putin discussed upcoming G20 summit with Indonesian president
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed an upcoming G20 summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. The statement did not mention whether Putin planned to attend the summit, which is set to take place this month in the Indonesian city of Bali.
Jury begins deliberating in Trump ally Barrack’s ‘foreign agent’ trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. jury began deliberations on Wednesday in the trial of Tom Barrack, the onetime private equity executive and fundraiser for Donald Trump, on charges he acted as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn last year charged Barrack, 75,...
Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) – Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
FAA, U.S. telecom agency hold 5G C-Band aviation talks -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The senior leaders at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Commerce Department’s telecommunications unit met to discuss aviation safety concerns raised by new 5G C-Band deployments, two sources briefed on the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday. FAA acting Administrator Billy Nolen and Alan Davidson, who...
Russia to summon British ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike
(Reuters) -Russia will summon Britain’s ambassador to Moscow over what it said was the involvement of British specialists in a Ukrainian drone strike on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Russia suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative on Saturday after...
Don’t expect Putin to fall anytime soon, says Western official
LONDON (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin has been weakened by his decision to invade Ukraine, but a change in power at the top in Russia is unlikely any time soon due to the autocratic nature of its political system, a Western official said on Wednesday. Putin, the longest-serving paramount...
U.S. concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday. “We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with...
Denmark’s PM resigns but hopes to form new centrist government
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who narrowly won Tuesday’s general election, said she had handed in her resignation to the Queen on Wednesday and will begin exploring a coalition across the political middle. The talks are however expected to be lengthy as both...
Biden to give speech on democracy Wednesday on Capitol Hill -adviser
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will give a speech on democracy on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, White House advisers said, with the approach of Nov. 8 congressional elections next week. “You can expect to hear from him this evening – similar to what he’s been saying over...
Israel’s Lapid won’t attend U.N. climate forum after election setback
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will not attend next week’s U.N. climate conference in Egypt, his office said, a cancellation that followed exit polls predicting that his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, had won a national election. President Isaac Herzog will represent Israel at the Nov. 6-18...
Danish left-wing bloc could retain majority in parliament – DR
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s left-leaning bloc will maintain a slim majority of seats in parliament after all votes from Tuesday’s election were counted, public broadcaster DR said on Wednesday. The majority will however depend on the support of two seats from Greenland, which have yet to be...
U.S. Capitol police chief: more resources needed to protect lawmakers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The current U.S. political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said on Tuesday. Authorities are monitoring thousands of cases across the country to stop potential threats, Manger said in a statement...
South Korea PM urges police to explain response to Halloween crush emergency calls
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Wednesday police will have to explain how they responded after receiving multiple emergency calls hours and minutes before a Halloween party crush killed more than 150 people in Seoul. The crush on Saturday night killed 156 and injured 151,...
All the pretty horses: Equine passengers travel on first Russian train to N.Korea since COVID
LONDON (Reuters) – Russia and North Korea restarted train travel for the first time since railway journeys were cut during the COVID pandemic with an unusually opulent cargo – 30 grey thoroughbred horses. A freight train carrying the “Orlov Trotter” horses left Russia’s far east through the Khasan-Tumangan...
Egyptian security arrests dozens ahead of COP27 climate summit- rights group
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian security forces have arrested nearly 70 people in connection with calls for protests to coincide with the COP27 climate summit, a rights group said. They also briefly detained an Indian activist after he set off on a protest march from Cairo. The arrests come after...
Palestinians fear a Netanyahu win in Israeli election could mean more violence
GAZA/WEST BANK (Reuters) – The prospect of Benjamin Netanyahu returning to power at the head of one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israeli history has prompted concern among Palestinians who said they feared it was a prelude to further escalation of conflict with Israel. Netanyahu’s comeback in Tuesday’s...
Drillers ask U.S. to exempt smallest wells from looming methane rule
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Oil and gas companies have asked the Biden administration to exempt hundreds of thousands of the nation’s smallest wells from upcoming rules requiring drillers to find and plug leaks of methane, according to industry groups, despite studies showing they emit huge amounts of the powerful greenhouse gas.
China’s Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China’s President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday. China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported.
