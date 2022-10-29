ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Portland, Maine, Tree Lighting to Follow Huge World Cup Watch Party

The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Black Friday is looking mighty fine. This year's locally sourced large pine should be in place soon. Then the true fun begins, with some poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
PORTLAND, ME
Clothing Retailer Madewell Opening New Store in Portland, Maine

A New York based clothing retailer, whose stores only come as far north as Massachusettes, is about to open a new store right here in Portland, Maine. According to Maine Biz, Madwell hopes to open its first store in Maine in Portland's Old Port before the holiday shopping season. Madewell...
PORTLAND, ME
Is Pennywise in Portland, Maine?

It’s the day of Halloween, a day when everything is a little out of ordinary and everything just a little extra creepy. Decorations give you a jump scare and costumes make people-watching that much more spectacular, but Halloween is a time when you should be on edge with your guard up.
PORTLAND, ME
My First Maine Halloween in Brunswick Was Such a Vibe

It literally couldn't have been simpler and was one of the most lowkey nights I've had in a while. But somehow was also one of the most fun nights, too. And barely anything happened. Halloween in Brunswick, Maine. Not only was last night the first Halloween night I've spent in...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square

What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
PORTLAND, ME
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Auburn 12-Year-Old Makes National News for His Incredible Vegetable Stand

Brayden Nadeau was only 10 when he started his first vegetable stand. He can't drive a car yet, but he's an expert behind the wheel of a tractor! He's been farming since he was little, which is funny since he's only 12. But his grandfather, Dan Herrick, who has always had a farm at his home, has basically turned the operation over to his grandson.
AUBURN, ME
What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop ‘n Save in Gray?

Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
GRAY, ME
Portland, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

