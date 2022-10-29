Read full article on original website
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
Annual Portland, Maine, Tree Lighting to Follow Huge World Cup Watch Party
The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Black Friday is looking mighty fine. This year's locally sourced large pine should be in place soon. Then the true fun begins, with some poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
35 Times Slugger the Sea Dog Amazed us With Killer Costumes
For those of you who may not be aware, I kind of have a massive crush on the Portland Sea Dog’s mascot. I have had a crush on Slugger since I was a wee child and would drag my mom around the stadium to get pictures and high-fives from him.
Clothing Retailer Madewell Opening New Store in Portland, Maine
A New York based clothing retailer, whose stores only come as far north as Massachusettes, is about to open a new store right here in Portland, Maine. According to Maine Biz, Madwell hopes to open its first store in Maine in Portland's Old Port before the holiday shopping season. Madewell...
This Magical Tree House in Georgetown, Maine, With a Hot Tub is the Perfect Escape
As the craziness of the holiday season sets in, I can't think of a better place to unplug than this tree house sanctuary in Georgetown, Maine. Can you imagine sipping on your coffee in the morning and watching the sun peek up over the trees from this divine deck?. Or...
Is Pennywise in Portland, Maine?
It’s the day of Halloween, a day when everything is a little out of ordinary and everything just a little extra creepy. Decorations give you a jump scare and costumes make people-watching that much more spectacular, but Halloween is a time when you should be on edge with your guard up.
This Maine Food Truck Offers People (& Their Pets!) a One-of-a-Kind Food Experience
If you are looking for a good spot to stop at to fill up your munchie craving, you have to try Mow's Munchies. Mow's Munchies is a mobile food trailer that provides fresh, made to order food for not only humans.. Kate Dargie is part owner with her business partner...
My First Maine Halloween in Brunswick Was Such a Vibe
It literally couldn't have been simpler and was one of the most lowkey nights I've had in a while. But somehow was also one of the most fun nights, too. And barely anything happened. Halloween in Brunswick, Maine. Not only was last night the first Halloween night I've spent in...
Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square
What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
Slugger the Sea Dog Shares a Moment at Halloween That This Girl Won’t Forget
Who doesn't love Slugger the Sea Dog? During every game at Hadlock Field, he entertains the crowd between innings of Portland Sea Dogs games with performances that have gained national attention. Remember the Dirty Dancing skit he did that was featured on ESPN's Sports Center?. During the off-season, Slugger keeps...
Armored 'medieval' fighters swung their swords in Portland Saturday
PORTLAND, Maine — It was an action-packed day at the Portland Sports Complex as hundreds of people from across the country took part in a medieval combat tournament. The non-profit organization Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) hosted the event Saturday. 40 armored fighters battled it out in a series...
7 New Places Opening in the Maine Mall Just in Time for the Holidays
As each day passes, we all get a little bit closer to the holiday season. That means people are already thinking Black Friday deals and where they can shop to grab all the must-have items before they're sold out. The Maine Mall is always packed with shoppers throughout November and...
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Auburn 12-Year-Old Makes National News for His Incredible Vegetable Stand
Brayden Nadeau was only 10 when he started his first vegetable stand. He can't drive a car yet, but he's an expert behind the wheel of a tractor! He's been farming since he was little, which is funny since he's only 12. But his grandfather, Dan Herrick, who has always had a farm at his home, has basically turned the operation over to his grandson.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop ‘n Save in Gray?
Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine and that is; there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms.
Only 2 New England Cities Landed in the Top 25 Best Halloween Cities
You either love Halloween, participate in a minimal way by handing out candy, or avoid it to no end by turning off your lights and hiding out in your room with popcorn and good movie. Maybe, like me, you're actually all three depending on your mood. When I'm in the...
Here Is This Year’s Password For The Giant Candy Bars From Peter Geiger in Lewiston!
The event will be happening at the Geiger building at 70 Mount Hope Avenue in Lewiston. The candy giveaway will be taking place Halloween afternoon from 4:30-8:30 PM. But if you don't use the aforementioned password, you'll only receive ONE giant candy bar instead of three. Oh, and some even have four in them!
A Simply Stunning Topping-Off Ceremony Was Held for Maine’s Tallest Building
Me? I'm not a big fan. I have tried to overcome my fear without a lot of success. However, it doesn't stop me from being absolutely fascinated with videos that will make any acrophobic's legs weaken. However, there was no way I was passing up an opportunity to truly test...
