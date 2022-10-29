Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Caroline ‘Gay’ Workman of Perry
Caroline “Gay” Workman, 89, of Perry passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the King’s Garden Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report – October 2022
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Monday, Oct. 31: At 7:39 am a deputy removed a deer from the roadway on 237th St and Jordan Ave in Jackson Township. At 9:08 am a deputy assisted with a cow out in the 500 block of D Ave in Cedar Township. At 7:22 pm a deputy removed a deer from the roadway on Highway 144 near 185th St south of Dana.
theperrynews.com
Semi tips into Beaver Creek Tuesday afternoon
The bucolic banks of Beaver Creek were shaken Tuesday afternoon when a semi-tractor trailer tipped over into the waterway, entrapping the driver and possibly leaking hazardous wastes. The incident was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 12700 block of Knox Trail north of Perry. The truck was reportedly hauling rock...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 2
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Bradley Schnirring of Perry was traveling in the 24000 block of U.S. Highway 169 when his vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $6,000. Gary Repp of Perry was operating a semi-tractor trailer on...
gotodestinations.com
The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)
Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
(Wright County) -- State and federal officials have confirmed bird flu has been detected in chickens at a commercial egg-laying facility in Wright County. More than a million chickens will be euthanized to try to prevent the spread of the virus. This is the first case of bird flu confirmed this year in Wright County. Millions of other birds are housed in several different commercial facilities in Wright County. The southern migration of wild birds has heightened the threat the virus would return to Iowa. This is the second site in the state where bird flu has been confirmed this fall.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Police blotter – October 2022
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Sunday, Oct. 30: At 1:24 am an officer was requested to assisted Greene County jailers with several arrestees. The officer assisted as requested. At 1:09 pm an employee at A&W reported a small child walking near the store. An adult was not with the child, who appeared to be in distress. The officer located the child and guardians. The officer is investigating. At 6:29 pm a complainant reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. The officer is investigating. At 7:48 pm an officer arrested Royce Gonnelly of Jefferson on an outstanding Greene County arrest warrant for failure to serve jail time*.
Iowa Truck Driver Arrested for Colorado Murder
John Thoren of Ankeny, Iowa was sleeping in his semi-truck in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, October 28, when he was woken up by loud banging noises on the side of his truck. To Thoren's surprise, a woman whom he claims he didn't know, was hurling rocks...
algonaradio.com
Former Webster County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Exploiting Students
A former Webster County teacher is pleading guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Brandon Louis was the choir director at Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie. Louis admits in a plea agreement that he had exchanged text messages with a student that were sexual in nature. Haley Studyvin, a graduate of Southeast Valley, says the messages Louis sent her began arriving later and later at night.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Man Charged by DCI
The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
theperrynews.com
Early voting available in Perry for one day Wednesday
Any Dallas County resident who wants to cast an in-person absentee ballot in Perry for next week’s general election will have the opportunity to do so Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 1-7 p.m. at the McCreary Community Building at 1800 Pattee St. Voters may complete an absentee ballot request form...
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced its more than 285 retail locations will be closed on November 24. This is the first time Hy-Vee will have its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in its 92-year history. “Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of...
theperrynews.com
Carter Nordman answers six questions for ThePerryNews.com
ThePerryNews.com recently caught up with the two candidates running for the Iowa House of Representatives from District 47, which includes Perry. The candidates, Republican Carter Nordman of Panorama and Democrat Gary Overla of Dallas Center, answered six questions for ThePerryNews.com as a supplement to their Jefferson forum Oct. 20. Here are Nordman’s answers.
Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County
A deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza recently infected a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens in north-central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday. The infection of the Wright County flock is the second this fall in a domestic flock in Iowa. The first was a backyard flock of […] The post Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force: Eight arrested after sting operation
Des Moines — Eight people were arrested on solicitation charges after a three-day sting operation in the Des Moines Metro. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force's operation targeted people who sought out sexual activity from underage juveniles. The...
Driver of pickup truck dies in 2 vehicle crash north of Grimes
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 141 north of Grimes Tuesday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. near the 8000 block of NE 114th/Highway 141, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found a Jeep Wrangler and Ford pickup truck in the center median. […]
Be Wary of This Rental Scam in Iowa
Tons of amazing things have been possible because of the internet. Social media allows users to keep in touch with friends and family from all over the world, you now have the convenience to buy almost anything while sitting on your couch, and billions of dollars have been raised for a variety of charities and causes around the entire world.
Multiple motorcycle crashes result in 5 hospitalized in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple motorcycle crashes across Des Moines left two people critically injured and three people seriously injured Saturday night into early Sunday morning. At around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle accident near 2nd Ave. and Crocker Street. According to witness reports to police, a vehicle made a sudden, improper lane […]
KCCI.com
Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
1 dead following Tuesday night crash in Grimes, Polk County Sheriff's Office says
GRIMES, Iowa — One person is dead following a Tuesday night crash on IA 141 just north of Grimes, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says. The two-car accident occurred near the 8000 block of NE 114th Street and Highway 141 at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to law enforcement. A...
